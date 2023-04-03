‘Violence is as American as apple pie.”
At the tumultuous height of the civil rights movement, those words were spoken by Stokely Carmichael at a press conference.
Carmichael was considered one of the more radical leaders of the civil rights movement, and his comment didn’t sit well with the American public. People were outraged and dismissed those words as the rantings of a disrespectful, radical troublemaker.
Now after more than half a century, it seems that Stokely Carmichael’s seemingly disrespectful observation was disturbingly more accurate than we could possibly have imagined.
It seems a day rarely goes by without reports of shootings. No venues are being spared. Mass murders are occurring at supermarkets, nightclubs, workplaces, concerts, churches, synagogues and, most disturbingly, at our schools. It’s become shockingly evident that our children can no longer feel safe in their own schools.
All of us are far from being safe just running errands. Last year, 550 people were shot in road-rage incidents, 141 fatally. It should be noted that states allowing concealed carry of guns had triple the rate of road-rage shooting incidents than those with more stringent gun laws.
I’ve been a gun owner most of my adult life. I carried a gun with me every day as a working police officer. I have seen the horrific damage that gun shots inflict on human flesh. Still, I realize and understand that guns should have a legitimate place in our society, and I have no ideological agenda beyond reasonableness and logic.
However, I’m deeply concerned about how proposed solutions to gun violence are tearing our beloved country apart. I truly respect your right to disagree with me, but there’s no reason why we can’t be civil towards one another regarding this matter.
One of the most frequently heard comments from gun owners is, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” Clearly this statement is true on its face. A firearm is an inanimate object that requires a person to operate it. You can say the same about any potentially dangerous object like knives, clubs, motor vehicles, etc. Nevertheless, there are variables that affect the amount of harm any of these objects can inflict.
Unlike cars and guns, in order to be effective, most other weapons require the assailant to get quite close to their victims. On the other hand, guns require very little skill and training to operate, even if your goal is mass murder. You simply point and squeeze the trigger. The “best part” is you can kill your victims from a safe distance.
The ease of killing multiple victims with semi-automatic weapons was graphically demonstrated back on April 20, 1999, when two disturbed students slaughtered 12 of their classmates and a teacher and wounded 24 others at Columbine High School in Colorado.
This tragic scenario has been replicated over and over again at many different venues. In fact, mass killings have become so commonplace we rarely go more than a week without hearing those “disturbing video” warnings on the newscasts.
Regardless of the ongoing carnage imposed by heavily armed killers, those who oppose stricter firearms regulation inevitably fall back to their primary argument that gun ownership is a basic right guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
I recently heard an expert during a debate on gun control state that the “…2nd Amendment is short on words (27) and endless on interpretation.”
Nevertheless, most constitutional scholars believe the primary purpose of the 2nd Amendment was to ensure that the various states would not lose control of their own armed state militias to the federal government.
In any case, while we continue to debate about the confusing language of a time and condition long past, gun violence goes on unabated.
There is one fact that remains constant. Our government has failed to provide any leadership in solving this horrendous problem. The NRA, a once excellent organization, sold out to the firearms industry decades ago and continues to block any meaningful gun legislation in spite of the undeniable fact that most Americans would support reasonable firearms regulations.
We are a proud and wonderful nation of hundreds of millions of people. We are all free to have our own opinions and beliefs, but doesn’t common sense dictate that at some point we are going to have to come together in common cause to find a reasonable way to resolve this critical problem?
Do we want to live in a nation where our children are terrified to attend school and road rage shootings are a fact of life? All the freedoms we enjoy as Americans will come to be meaningless if we lose freedom from fear. At what point in the body count will enough be enough?
