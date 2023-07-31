Throughout most of my life, I’ve been involved in law enforcement as a practitioner, trainer and educator. I’ve witnessed many types of foul-ups. The following comes close to topping the list.
On July 4, Ohio State Troopers stopped a semi-tractor-trailer being driven by a Black man named Ladarius Rose, after pursuing it for several miles.
It’s not unusual for over-the-road truckers to be pulled over and checked by state troopers.
In this particular case, it was for a missing mud flap on the left rear wheel of Rose’s trailer that caught the attention of a state trooper who triggered the initial attempt to stop Rose. For reasons yet unknown, Ladarius Rose kept his rig moving.
At some point in the ensuing chase, the state troopers were joined by K9 Officer R. Speakman, from the nearby city of Circleville.
After finally stopping, Rose refused to leave the cab of his truck and instead called 911 on his cell phone. The troopers and the 911 operator finally managed to talk Ladarius Rose into exiting his vehicle.
Rose ignored an order to get down on the ground and instead remained standing on the grass near his truck with empty hands raised high in the air.
At that point, K9 Officer Speakman decided to insert himself into the proceedings and yelled out at Ladarius Rose, “Go on the ground or you’re gonna get bit.”
One of the state troopers in a loud, clear voice, shouted at Speakman several times, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!”
For reasons unknown, Speakman chose to disregard the state trooper’s order and released his dog. The dog did what it was trained to do, charged and began mauling Rose.
Officers managed to pull the dog away and take Rose into custody. They provided immediate first aid and requested an EMS unit to the scene.
Like millions of other Americans, I watched this all play out on the evening news, fully captured on video by the trooper’s body cam.
It was a scene that generated disbelief and disgust for most viewers, but perhaps some twisted joy for any dyed-in-the-wool white supremist who might harken back to the “good” old days when Sheriff Bull Conners sicced the dogs on the marchers at Selma.
In any case, the body-cam videos turned out to be a godsend for the Ohio Troopers on the scene as it completely exonerated them from any blame for this sorry business. They’re to be commended for their professionalism.
As things stand, Rose has been charged with failing to obey the lawful order of a law enforcement officer and is free on bond. Speakman was placed on suspension for a few days and then was fired.
Mayor McIlroy of Circleville has said he understands how people could be concerned that race factored into the officer’s actions, but assures us that, “… we do not have any racial problems here in the city of Circleville.”
Well Mr. Mayor, you may or may not have any racial problems, but you certainly have image problems. Your knuckleheaded K9 officer has reinforced the lack of trust towards law enforcement for millions of people far beyond your “non-racist” town.
There’s no way to accurately measure how much damage Speakman’s reckless and unprofessional actions will inflict on law enforcement’s public image and loss of trust.
This embarrassing incident only serves to amplify the need to eliminate the thousands of small town police departments that are overseen by part-time mayors and council people who have no idea what they are doing when it comes to managing law enforcement.
Sadly, don’t be too surprised if Speakman finds a job with some other small police agency in the not too distant future.
