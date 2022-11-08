For decades we have witnessed a seemingly endless barrage of controversy surrounding the administration of criminal justice in our country. All three aspects of the system – the courts, corrections and law enforcement – regularly come under criticism.
Of the three, law enforcement seems to garner the most scrutiny and controversy. This is not surprising, since it is the component the public has the most direct involvement with.
The most egregious complaints about the police usually entail accusations of officers wrongfully harming citizens with impunity. These incidents can escalate into public outcry and even mob violence.
Then, when tempers subside, a cycle of “fixing” the police ensues. Heads roll, lawsuits fly, and more training regulations are put in place. If all else fails, the Feds can jump into the fray and impose court-ordered consent decrees on those departments deemed incapable of fixing themselves.
Way back in 1960, I declined joining the Chicago Police Department, opting instead to sign on with the Evanston P.D., its smaller neighbor to the north. I did so because the Chicago department was suffering through another scandal of embarrassing proportions.
Sixty years and several scandals and fixes later, federal babysitters are now overseeing the everyday operations of that same department under a consent decree. Does this make any sense? By now it should have been made clear that the core of the Chicago Police Department’s troubles lies not at police headquarters but rather at City Hall.
The federal babysitters would accomplish a lot more if they kept a watchful eye on the 50 aldermen and women that actually run the city and silently control the police.
Fortunately, the vast majority of our law enforcement agencies are free of this type of corruption and misfeasance and serve their communities well.
This raises an interesting question. What differentiates all those good law enforcement agencies from those who just cannot seem to get it right? There is an old adage that people get the kind of law enforcement they deserve.
I believe the answer lies within those communities where residents, regardless of social or financial status, expect and demand good government and the right to feel safe. These are well-run communities where even the poor and underprivileged do not fear their police but trust and respect them as guardians of the community. In short, competent and ethical government invariably will lead to competent and ethical law enforcement.
Good policing is not easy. The police have a dual duty to serve the law as well as the public. Effectively enforcing the law while maintaining public goodwill at the same time is an enormous challenge. Since the police have tremendous singular authority over the people they encounter, it is imperative they perform their duties in an ethical manner.
Even though law enforcement officers wear uniforms and display military ranks, the nature of their everyday work bears little resemblance to how soldiers operate in the military. Unlike soldiers who carry out their duties in closely supervised groups, front-line law enforcement officers operate virtually autonomously. There is little if any ongoing, direct, on-site supervision of patrol officers on a consistent basis.
This means that police agencies must depend on the personal integrity and leadership skills of every individual officer, regardless of rank or assignment, in performing their dual mission of protection and enforcement.
The top-to-bottom presence of ethical leadership coupled with a culture of guardianship, provides a much more effective model for police operations than the semi-military, outdated model of 20th century policing that depended primarily on the coercive power of the police badge to obtain compliance from the public.
Please, not even for one moment, interpret my comments to suggest the police should surrender the power that the badge represents. On the contrary, the police must remain in charge of the streets to maintain the peace. The point is not if, but rather how officers go about the daily business of policing their communities.
Professional law enforcement entails a certain state of mind; a leadership presence an officer exhibits as she or he goes about his or her daily business. The police badge should be a symbol of integrity and courage, worn by faithful guardians of the communities they have sworn to protect. It should never be a crutch or substitute for true ethical leadership.
Nevertheless, for those unfortunate agencies who cannot seem to get their professional acts together, we need to remember that leadership, in any organization, flows downhill. We should also remember that in law enforcement, regardless of how many generals’ stars the chief displays, the top of the organizational hill is not the chief of police; the officials at city hall to whom those chiefs report, are the true source of the problem.
You can email Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
