The William Golding novel “Lord of the Flies,” subsequently made into a movie, tells the story about a group of young, very proper English schoolboys who become castaways on a deserted island. At first they’re well-behaved and well-organized. Soon, lacking adult supervision, they become violent, out-of-control savages.
We like to believe that, unlike the boys in that story, we’re civilized, law-abiding people who, for the most part, behave properly and respect the rights and safety of others. After all, we’re not adolescent children in need of adult supervision. Don’t we all know right from wrong?
However, it might be interesting to imagine what might happen if one morning we awoke to find that every single one of the 800,000+ law enforcement officers in the U.S. had suddenly vanished and, like the boys on the island, we were left totally unsupervised.
Some might argue that it wouldn’t be all that bad. After all, don’t many of us have guns to protect ourselves and our homes? Would we not still have our strong Judeo-Christian beliefs to guide our behavior?
Perhaps this notion of defunding the police isn’t such a crazy idea after all. Look at all the money saved if we didn’t have to pay all those cops. Additionally, without cops to catch and arrest criminals, there would be no need for criminal courts, jails or prisons. Think of all the additional savings that would bring. It would be remiss of me not to mention that some of these cost savings might be offset by the need to increase our medical trauma treatment capabilities.
Heck, very rich people wouldn’t have to make any changes at all. They already have all the security they need living in their well-guarded homes, accompanied everywhere in their bullet-proof limos by trained bodyguards. However, we regular folks might have to make a few minor adjustments in the absence of any official law enforcement protection.
It might be wise to beef up our personal weaponry arsenal. We wouldn’t want to risk being outgunned in case anyone out there weren’t as law-abiding as we are. A good solid wall with electric fencing around our homes might not be a bad idea either. Since we couldn’t afford trained bodyguards, we might want to consider wearing body armor and installing bullet-proof glass in our cars.
Speaking of cars, driving could become quite a bit more exciting in the absence of any lawful traffic controls. Think of all the fun one could have zooming in their souped up muscle cars down State Road 200 at 170 mph. Deciding who has the right-of-way at intersections could be very interesting as well.
Anyhow, these are just some random thoughts and ideas sprinkled with some sarcasm for your consideration. Oh, by the way, would you like to know what happened to the boys in the “Lord of the Flies?”
These out-of-control boys were in the process of burning one of their own to death when a passing naval ship spotted the smoke. Uniformed naval officers came ashore and quickly established law and order. The feral adolescents became frightened, contrite young boys and all ended well.
Ross Olmos lives in Ocala. You can contact him at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
