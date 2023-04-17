‘Justice delayed is justice denied.” This legal maxim is the basis underlying the right to a speedy trial as guaranteed by the 6th Amendment of the Bill of Rights in our Constitution. Unfortunately, the authors of that amendment neglected to define what “speedy” meant.
Just a few months ago I read a story about a man who was finally going to stand trial nearly three years after being formally charged and held in jail. For those fortunate enough to be awaiting trial while free on bond, a speedy trial may not be that big an issue. But that’s not the case for the many thousands of inmates locked up in our jails even though they’ve yet to be convicted of any crime.
I can imagine many of you thinking, “So what? The person is most likely guilty and will have to serve time in prison anyway.” Point taken. However, under our system of criminal law, one charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The sooner we prove that guilt, the sooner justice will be served.
Even more disturbing, the odds are less than 1 in 10 those formally charged will ever have a “speedy” trial. The cases of the other 90-plus percent will be disposed of by the process of plea bargaining.
Briefly, plea bargaining occurs when the lawyer for a criminal defendant has a discussion with the prosecuting attorney as to how a case can be resolved in lieu of going to trial. This should be done with the knowledge and consent of the defendant.
The goal of this “bargaining” is to gain, in exchange for a guilty plea, a less severe punishment than the defendant would likely receive if the case went to trial. If a deal is reached, the defendant must agree to it in writing and acknowledge his full understanding and acceptance in front of a presiding judge. It’s the judge’s responsibility to make certain that such agreements are reasonable, and defendants fully understand and agree with them.
For those fortunate enough to afford a competent criminal defense lawyer, plea bargaining can be advantageous. For those who lack financial resources and must rely on state-appointed public defenders, plea bargaining is usually a bad deal. Here’s why:
The huge backlog of criminal courts’ caseloads has brought about what we can label without exaggeration, “assembly line justice.” There simply are not enough judges and prosecutors to handle the high number of criminal caseloads.
Additionally, the large number of defendants who cannot afford a private attorney requires the state to assume the entire cost of providing legal representation through the use of public defenders or court-appointed attorneys. Most public defenders are overworked, lack support staff and often lack any actual courtroom trial experience.
Conversely, the prosecution usually has better trained, more experienced lawyers with adequate support staff. Most importantly, they have the absolute power to charge, add to, reduce or even dismiss any and all charges against a defendant. Even with these resources, the challenge of huge caseloads necessitates plea-bargaining in more than 90 percent of their cases.
The main problem with plea-bargaining via a public defender is the prosecutor wields most of the power. When defendants are indigent, the process is more like coercion, not true bargaining. Consider the following scenario:
Joe is arrested for car theft after he failed to return a car from a friend who then reported the car had been stolen. Joe is held overnight in the county jail. The following morning, the judge sets Joe’s bail and assigns a public defender to represent him.
Joe can’t make bail and faces prison time if convicted. After a five-minute “conference” in the back of the courtroom, Joe agrees to let his public defender talk to the county attorney. After a brief confab, an offer is made. If Joe pleads guilty to a reduced charge of petty theft, his sentence will be three years of probation and 80 hours of community service.
Since Joe is broke and can’t raise bail nor afford a private attorney, he will have to wait, incarcerated in the county jail for many months before he gets his day in court to try and prove his innocence. He also has a decent job he will lose if he doesn’t show up for work the next day.
Joe feels trapped. He has no choice but to accept the prosecutor’s offer. He’ll obtain his immediate freedom, but he’ll sustain a criminal conviction for theft that can severely affect his ability to get loans or obtain future employment.
Now let’s imagine Joe in this same situation with one major difference: he’s not broke. In fact, he has the financial resources to hire a highly competent lawyer and posting bail is not a problem. With Joe no longer locked up, the bargaining power of the prosecutor is greatly diminished. The last thing he wants is to add a marginal petty theft case to his already overcrowded trial docket. Absent any criminal history, Joe’s lawyer secures an offer of a suspended sentence with dismissal of all charges after 12 months.
But what about those who want to exercise their right to a speedy trial yet can’t afford bail or private council? With the exception of those who are flight risks or too dangerous to be on the loose, they’re mostly just poor people waiting for far off trial dates. For them, the constitutional right to a speedy trial must seem like a not very funny joke.
Most legal experts agree the time for reforming our court system is long past due. They recommend the appointment of a blue-ribbon panel of legal experts to restructure and establish strict guidelines to ensure a more equitable plea bargaining process and secure more resources to help unclog our courts.
An important step would be to increase and revitalize the office of the public defender. Another would be to provide additional funding for the utilization of more private attorneys to augment or, in some cases, even replace the use of public defenders.
Some question why courtrooms need to stand empty at night or on weekends and why we don’t hire more judges and make existing judges put in actual full working days to fill those courtrooms.
Clearly, as in most every social problem, the sticking point is money. Improving our criminal courts will involve raising taxes. Those who are the most adversely affected by assembly line justice have little if any political clout. The rest of us who may have the power and means to affect change go about our daily lives while the “Joes” just sit and wait, and wait, and wait.
You can contact Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.