First, I would like to thank the surprising number of people who contacted me to express enthusiastic support for my column of Dec. 30. I also want to wish all of my friends and neighbors in Oak Run a very happy and safe New Year.
Of the many who contacted me, two were critical of my column on the grounds that my publicly drawing attention to Oak Run’s security concerns could attract criminals who might try to take advantage of the situation.
My initial reaction to these criticisms was anger and indignation. After devoting a good portion of my life dedicated to the safety and security of others, this kind of criticism truly stung. But after a few deep breaths, I could understand where these folks were coming from.
In a very basic way, there is logic to those criticisms. Indeed, why tip off the “bad guys” about a weakness they could take advantage of?
But let me set the record straight. In the first place, the chatter about Oak Run’s security issues has been out there long before my recent column was published, and Oak Run does not exist in a private shell.
Every day we see various contractors, their trucks loaded with day workers who have never been vetted for criminal histories, come through the Oak Run gates. Only the drivers of the trucks are required to provide identification.
The inefficiencies of the gate system are readily discernible to hundreds of people every day. Day workers can tell unsavory relatives and friends about our infamous gate system. The ease of passage at all three gates is well known by now, so I think we can rest assured my columns were not giving away any useful information that the “enemy” didn’t already have.
I am also confident that my columns addressing what is already common knowledge, in a newspaper that is not even distributed in the far away, crime-prone areas of Marion County, is not going to trigger a crime wave in Oak Run.
What is far more likely to generate problems is a lack of open discussion with management that would lead to actions to mitigate our risk of criminal victimization. In other words, let’s stop talking about it and start fixing it.
If, by any highly unlikely chance a truly “bad guy” has heard about our gate issues and gets the notion that there are easy pickings in Oak Run, I would like to give him a not-so-friendly warning: home invaders beware! A substantial number of residents are registered gun owners and are more than capable of dispatching you to your ancestors.
Gentle reminder: Our just concerns for personal safety should not cause us to forget that on Saturday, Jan. 14, there will be a vote whether or not to change the name of the Oak Run Homeowners’ Association to the Oak Run Community Activities Association. The “official” justification for this name change is to avoid any confusion as to what the Homeowners’ Association actually does.
Oak Run Homeowners’ Association is a legally registered association in Florida, with important duties and powers specified in the governing documents. The HOA is the legal link to our covenants and deed restrictions, as we are required to be members and we pay our fees to the developer, who still remains in place over all the facilities and common areas.
Their duties include many areas, such as enforcement and promulgation of deed restrictions, as well as representing the homeowners in matters pertaining to the developer, such as our security concerns.
Don’t forfeit your legal rights as a homeowner. Vote “No.”
You can contact Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
