On Jan. 10, in Memphis, Tennessee, a young Black man named Tyre Nichols died from injuries received from being beaten by five Memphis police officers three days earlier.
As a former cop who has physically taken hundreds of people into custody, I kept asking myself, “Why in the world were five able-bodied police officers unable to take a normally sized, unarmed, young man into custody without having to beat him to death?”
Obviously, there’s no reasonable answer that would justify the actions of those officers on that night. By now, the initial furor resulting from Tyre Nichols’ horrific death is subsiding, but the thousands of analyses and commentaries regarding his death will continue on for some time.
Aside from all the obvious implications of this tragedy, the negative optics it has created will only make it even more difficult for all law enforcement agencies to recruit and train qualified personnel.
There are many questions arising from the wrongful death of Tyre Nichols in need of serious answers. For a start, how can it be, given the large number of police officers and deputies at the scene that night with all the radio traffic during this incident, not a single police supervisor was present?
Another key question might be, why wasn’t the chief of the Memphis Police Department fired, or at the least placed on administrative leave? The fact that the chief is Black and a female shouldn’t mitigate the responsibility she bears for implementing and maintaining the so-called Scorpion Unit. Clearly, the unit was not properly supervised and lacked meaningful oversight. True leadership flows downhill.
In a semi-military organization such as a police department, the person at the top of the chain-of-command, in this case Chief Cerelyn Davis, should bear full responsibility for the actions or non-actions of those serving below her in that chain. The event on the night of Jan. 10 occurred absent of – and most likely because of – that missing leadership.
What is even more disturbing is the total absence of any attempt on the part of any one of the other officers, deputies or EMTs who were present to intervene in stopping the vicious beating of Tyre Nichols.
As shocking as this incident was, there is one undeniable fact that often gets lost amidst all the tragedy and horror of incidents such as this; policing is an enormously difficult occupation. It’s the only civilian job that empowers employees to lawfully take the life of another human being.
Young, armed police recruits, with little real-life experience to draw upon, are expected to make critical, immediate, on-the-spot decisions that can involve life and death.
The nature of police work often requires involvement in violent situations that demand personal courage. At the same time, police officers must be empathetic and maintain self-control under all types of stressful, adverse conditions.
At first glance, it would appear that what happened in Memphis is a tragic demonstration of the wisdom from the old adage that, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.” The elite Scorpion crime-fighting unit was established by the new police chief in Memphis. The goal was to eliminate criminal “hot spots” in the more dangerous neighborhoods of one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S.
This type of operation is not new and has enjoyed some success in other large cities with high crime rates. However, it does require aggressive law enforcement in order to be successful. For this reason, it’s imperative that strict use-of-force guidelines are in place and being enforced to prevent the type of tragedy that the City of Memphis is now experiencing.
Apparently, for reasons yet unknown, the necessary supervisory safeguards needed to prevent overly aggressive Scorpion officers from using excessive force were not being applied. The results of this catastrophic managerial breakdown are now tragically evident for all to see.
Ross Olmos lives in Ocala. You can contact him at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
