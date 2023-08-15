The Reilly Arts Center welcomes Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall to perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. This much-anticipated event will showcase her latest album, NUT, as well as her past chart-toppers including “Suddenly I See.”
Joining the stage is the genre-bending phenomenon TOMI, who is self-described as “Psychedelic Mom Rock.” TOMI, the creation of songwriter/producer Pam Autuori, will deliver an unforgettable opening performance. Her debut album, “Late Bloomer,” promises a sonic journey spanning 90s pop melodies, Laurel Canyon folk, and underground house disco.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available starting at $35 and can be purchased at ReillyArtsCenter.com.
The Reilly Arts Center is located at 500 NE 9th St. Ocala. Tickets can be purchased at reillyartscenter.com or by contacting the Reilly Arts Center box office at (352) 351-1606. Box office hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Reilly Arts Center during box office hours. Tickets will also be available at the events.
KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See.” These songs established Tunstall as a captivating performer as well as a songwriter with a knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock.
“I feel there are two immediate, recognizable pillars of my style,” she said. “I have this troubadour, acoustic guitar-driven emotional side. Then there’s definitely a rocker side of me with sharper teeth.”
Tunstall’s recent focus on a trilogy of records, delving into the realms of soul, body, and mind, has garnered critical acclaim. Her 2016 release, KIN, embodied soul, while 2018’s WAX focused on the body. Now, with NUT, she delves into the mind, creating a rich tapestry of musical exploration.
“It was necessary in the circumstances to make NUT completely differently from any other record I’ve made,” Tunstall said. “But I was excited and ready for that.
“The reason I pursued music was because I had to avoid a repetitive job. I need to feel a constant sense of exploration in life. I’ve realized you can easily fall into repetition even in this job. And so for NUT, I was like, ‘Come on, let’s do what we said we were going to do. Let’s push into something new.’
“What’s always most important is making an exciting, meaningful record that I love, and to have fun while I’m doing it.”
