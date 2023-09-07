At a recent meeting of the Citrus County Special Library District Advisory Board there was a vote of 5-1 to not recommend the renewal of the membership in the American Library Association (ALA). The challenge was brought about by a group of people that objected to the political beliefs of the president of the (ALA) and her sexual preference. They also argued that (ALA) promotes LGBTQ books and drag queen story hours.
First and foremost, the personal beliefs of any American are protected by our constitution. Many people have strong opinions regarding a variety of beliefs and are in very influential positions, however, In America that is their privilege.
The (ALA) is the oldest library association in the United States established in 1876. It is respected worldwide. The first modern public library in America was founded in 1833 in Peterborough, New Hampshire.
Benjamin Franklin founded a subscription library in Philadelphia in 1731.
Libraries have had a profound effect on Americans and this country. They have been the repository of history, science, literature and so many other topics. The libraries are the protectorate of knowledge. Libraries may have things some object and others admire.
Libraries do not censor but rather make available all points of view when available.
The issues raised by the leader of the group and his followers are personal beliefs, which they have a protected right to believe, just as those that have different viewpoints from them also have protected rights. The libraries must remain independent of individual beliefs to protect all library users’ rights. No one philosophy or political belief should control what libraries offer to their patrons.
Making knowledge available to all is the library’s responsibility. What people do with that knowledge is not within the purview of the board. The group leader expressed his opinion of what he believes is happening within our library but based on assumption, not fact. Everyone has opinions on something but that does not make it correct. The personal beliefs or practices of the President of the (ALA) are a private matter.
The (ALA) is an old organization that has had many years to develop checks and balances and yes, rules. I might suggest that those that want to have all facts research (ALA) and study how it is organized, what its mission and policies are and what services they provide to libraries throughout America.
The group leader said the (ALA) president believes in Marxism but again that is her protected right just as some people believe in Conservative or Liberal concepts. It is a political philosophy that has been altered through the years by those with their own agendas as has most other political viewpoints.
Many Americans have fought and died to protect our Constitution and those rights protected by it. We believe that everyone in this nation has a right to the benefits of living in a free society. Stifling or manipulating or restricting knowledge is not what America is about.
Censorship is an ugly word and can occur often in a clandestine manner. It can happen very subtly, one small step at a time. The library board’s actions to agree to recommend to the commissioners to not renew membership in (ALA) is the beginning of censorship. Maybe the next large group will want to ban all religious material in libraries since it could be construed by some as supporting a government religion. The list goes on and on as to what could be kept out of libraries. In the end we will have just empty buildings and an enslaved society.
We encourage the Citrus County commissioners to protect those freedoms that so many have given so much for, do not cave in to any one-sided group and realize the constitutional rights apply to all, not any one mindset or political belief.
Approve the (ALA) membership and take a stand for all Americans and against extremist mentalities.
