Republicans have claimed over and over again that they are not trying to cut Social Security and Medicare. Heck, Joe Biden got them to agree they would not make cuts to the programs, in a memorable verbal maneuver during his State of the Union speech earlier this year.
And yet the Republican Study Committee (of which some three-quarters of House Republicans are members) just released its desired 2024 budget, in which the party seeks to, you guessed it, cut Social Security and Medicare.
And note their seriousness. “The RSC Budget is more than just a financial statement. It is a statement of priorities,” the party assures in the document, released Wednesday.
The proposed budget would effectively make cuts to Social Security by increasing the retirement age for future retirees. The document seeks to assure people that there would only be “modest adjustments” but does not list what Republicans think the new retirement age should be.
On Medicare, Republicans propose requiring disabled Americans to wait longer before getting benefits and turning Medicare into a “premium support” system, a long-floated Republican idea that essentially turns the government program into a voucher scheme. Such a scheme would remove the guarantee for seniors to have affordable access to Medicare. All told, the federal government flooded the economy with some $5 trillion to support companies and individuals as the COVID-19 pandemic bore down on the country, including more than $1.2 billion specifically earmarked for small businesses.
Many fraudsters took advantage of EIDL advances, which allowed applicants to apply for $1,000 per employee – up to $10,000 total – in grants that would not need to be repaid. The advances were self-certified, meaning the number of employees "was not vetted by SBA," the watchdog wrote – a loophole that many fraudsters exploited.
Other fraudsters used scams to steal victims' identities, and then used their personal information to file fraudulent EIDL claims.
The "easy money" in EIDL was so lucrative that it prompted the creation of a cottage industry: The inspector general's report highlighted a perpetrator who "took his talents to the web, schooling other would-be fraudsters on how to rip off programs meant for struggling entrepreneurs during a crisis."
What amazes me, is people who say the Biden administration is socialism, eagerly accepted the money … some of them committing fraud in the process.
Ben Benassi
Inverness
