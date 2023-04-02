Joyce Kirk, age 84, Inverness, Florida passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023 at The Grove Health & Rehab. She was born on October 30, 1938 in Morehead, KY to the late Paul and Edna (Whitt) Petitt. She was a retired secretary for Arthur Tenenbaum, CPA in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and attended the Hernando Church of The Nazarene.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Pam McDowell and her husband Robert, of Columbus, Ohio, along with her beloved first cousins, Jean Gossett and Vicky Belknap along with many beloved second and third cousins. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Jack McDowell and Sidney Kirk along with her stepfather, Leroy Ulrey. Joyce was a fun loving person who loved to water ski, sun at the beach, shop for antiques, dance, play cards and Mexican Train with her friends and family.
There is a Memorial Service scheduled for Thursday, April 6th at 3:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness Florida. Robert Lanier, good friend and retired pastor will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted by The National Humane Society, Saint Jude’s, and March of Dimes.
There will be a Remembrance Celebration at the Clubhouse at Inverness Village Condominiums, 2400 Forest Drive, following the Memorial Service.
