Joyce Ann Winder, 84, of Inverness, FL passed away August 6, 2023 under the loving care of her family and staff from New Horizons Assisted Living Facility.
She was born on July 21, 1939 to Jack and Rose Ford in Youngstown, OH. Joyce attended Lakeview High School in Pennsylvania. Following graduation she attended Butler County Memorial Hospital School of Nursing to begin her 50 year career as a Registered Nurse in multiple roles to include Nursing Supervisor of Indian River Memorial Hospital and finally Lead Nurse at the Cancer and Blood Disease Center in Lecanto FL. Her greatest passion was caring for others in both roles as a Mother and a nurse.
Joyce played with the Bell Choir at the First Methodist Church in Homosassa and enjoyed sewing, watching baseball and golf. She dearly loved her family and her dogs.
Joyce was preceded in death by one sister Janice of Pennsylvania and is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James P Winder; children Renate Thomas and her husband Mark, Mark Winder and his fiancé Stephanie, and Sharon Brown and her husband Bill; grandchildren Alexandra, Kyle, Mary, Mark Jr., Michael, Kristen, Jeremy, Steven and Sarah as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 2-3PM with a Memorial Service Beginning at 3PM at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
