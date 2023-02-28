Hi Y’all!
Grandma B is back and lovin’ the good life in Central Florida. There’s so much to do and so much fun to have that I just have to share my latest outin’ with you and encourage you to check out the innumerable possibilities as well.
My friend and I recently spent a great evening at the Reilly Arts Center here in Ocala where we thoroughly enjoyed a concert by The Collingsworth Family as they began their first tour of 2023. It was a night of delight with the highly acclaimed Kentucky gospel family that has been touring for a number of years. They’ve won numerous awards over the years and always present a program of entertainment and uplifting Christian encouragement.
This tour that runs through April 28 is called “Just Sing,” but it’s much more than that. As usual, this multi-talented family presents what would be expected, but they add elements that will surprise and delight the audience. The show has an additional spectacle with lights and added effects, when the site permits. This adds to the enjoyment for some; but, perhaps, not for others, as the effects can be very surprising for the very old or very young. Just be forewarned! Young audiences, however, seem totally ecstatic about the ambience.
The “Just Sing” title is a bit misleading in that the performance is so much more than that. The title refers to how much joy can be added to anyone’s life when the positives are emphasized and the singing is joyful.
The matriarch of this world-renowned group is the nine-time gospel award-winning pianist Kim Collingsworth. She is the self-taught master of the keyboard who will mesmerize anyone who loves music. She literally makes that piano “jump for joy” as she presents her specials during the concerts.
If one goes online, they can find wonderful examples of this genius as she presents specials from such favorites as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “The Sound of Music,” and many, many others. She is a delight with a heart of gold and a talent unsurpassed. I’m not using hyperbole here! You can check it out and see for yourself.
Well, life is not always perfect, as we well know; but the determination that this 80+ year “Grandma” has found in positivity has been a real lifesaver during these past few years when so much sickness and uncertainty have been at the forefront, especially from the “politically inclined” mainstream media. Please excuse Grandma B when she points out that we cannot always believe what we see and hear in the media. We must be vigilant in finding truth for ourselves.
It is self protective for us to develop a shield of positivity and happiness. If we don’t, well, watch out! There are deadly forces, alive and well, trying to pull us down as a nation and individually.
We must not fall for this “malarkey” of negativity and hopelessness! Life is as good as we make it!
Grandma B’s glass of “Arnold Palmer,” very sweet southern lemon tea, is always half to full and is never, never, never less than half. Whatever your preference for a refreshing beverage might be, make sure it’s always to the half-full-to-full measure and never doubt that we must have that life-affirming liquid (pure water) to keep us healthy.
Well, I certainly did digress, didn’t I? Might as well get used to that if you’re planning to become part of Grandma B’s happy bunch!
We (of the more senior age group) have learned a few things over the years that have served us well. One thing being that the “side trip” is often well worth the time it takes. The “aside” from Grandma B may or may not be that joyful for you, but you can bet “yo last dime” that it’s for this 80+ year old. If it’s not that great, I’ll find something worthwhile because all my time is so much more valuable as I look at the “clock a’ticking.”
Please understand, Grandma is not morbid nor fatalistic. I’ve just had the time to learn how much each moment is worth and that those moments are part of the big picture of our individual lives. We are charged with the responsibility to share what we can – when we can – because we can’t live life in reverse.
We learn from the past, we love the present, and we live positively for the future.
I learned that I loved good music, I love being in the audience for the Collingsworths concert at the Reilly Arts Center, and I will love looking forward to other times that will make me praise my Lord, and thank Him for all the many blessings past, present, and future.
Please enjoy the accompanying photos that will, perhaps, encourage you to check out the offerings upcoming at the Reilly Arts Center. The tickets are reasonable; the location is easy to find and maneuver; and the fun is guaranteed if you’re looking for a good, clean, healthy time.
In closing, let me offer up the possibility of a new group of positive senior people who would become known as Grandma B’s Happy Bunch.
There’s no charge for joining; there is, however, the chance to be a part of something that can bring good stuff to those of us who choose to live our lives sharing joy, love, fun, and genuine happiness with others.
Please contact me at grandmasbuggy2@yahoo.com if you have any interest in being a part of this real group who can and will make a positive difference.
The opportunity is there just for the asking. I’ll be sure that you become a charter member if you contact me with your email or phone information.
Let’s show the young’uns what positive life is all about.
Please contact me – it will be worth your effort, I promise. There are possibilities of perks and rewards as well if you become a Happy Bunch member.
Remember grandmas buggy2@yahoo.com
Much love … many hugs … abundant love!
