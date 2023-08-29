Woo hoo! One month! October 1 – supposedly – and this “grandma” will become “great!”
I’m wondering? Am I getting an upgrade? I see this new name as representing superiority to my former nomenclature, but what do I know? I see both – GREAT and GRAND.
I haven’t been this one step higher before. It’s all new unexplored territory!
I’ve waited for over 30 years now to upgrade and FINALLY my second grand is having this baby within a month. They’re all living the good life and traveling with their really outstanding careers, so this one (who also has a terrific career) has finally decided to join the ranks of parenthood.
Hey! Grandma is 82! She’d like to see what the future holds for our family. Thank you very much!
I don’t know if this kiddo is a boy or a girl, but whatever God sends is fine, obviously. He knows better than we do what’s the best.
But this grandma knows one thing for sure and certain – this baby has the most outstanding parents who’ll fill his/her life with love and fun and pranks and jokes and laughter so there’ll be one “great” and “grand” day right after another.
I’m so very happy and excited. Next week I have some questions about “great” and “grand;” but this week I would love some of you experienced “great” and “grand” parents to suggest some names for this little one to call this lady person who already loves, loves, loves him/her beyond words to describe.
So far, my family has suggested two possibilities – G G for me and Honey for my daughter. I know you wonderful readers can come up with some more grand and great additions.
Please send those suggestions and reasons for them if possible to grandmasbuggy2@yahoo.com so that we can share with each other and make a “great” choice.
Until next week when Grandma will be one week closer to becoming great, y’all have a wonderful first week of September and pray that we might stop sweating so much soon!
Be blessed! God loves us all (even if we don’t deserve it)!
