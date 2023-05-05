Inverness Fire Department marks 100 years

The Inverness Fire Department has continued to make significant improvements over the past year. From improved training and staffing additions to obtaining vital lifesaving equipment. These improvements have enhanced the service that Inverness residents and businesses enjoy.
Over the past year the department has received grants that enabled it to acquire critical life-saving equipment and firefighter personal protection equipment such as SCBA’s (breathing air packs), structural firefighting gear, a diesel exhaust removal system for the fire station and pet rescue oxygen masks. This year the department has applied for federal grants to fund the acquisition of a ladder truck and additional firefighters. These grants provide valuable funding which saves the city money.
All these accomplishments and work help achieve a goal to lower the city’s current Public Protection Class/ISO, rating which is currently a 5. Insurance companies use this rating score to gauge the fire protection capabilities of the department. A lower score directly impacts insurance premiums for city residents.
Notably, November 6, 2023, marks 100 years since the Inverness City Council created an organized fire department. On December 28th of that year the Inverness firemen held their first “practice session”.
In the 100 years since being formed, the Inverness Fire Department has transitioned from various different volunteer corporations to being part of the county fire protection taxing district and even the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. In 2015, city leadership brought the department back under the City of Inverness where it continues to be a fixture in the Inverness downtown.
