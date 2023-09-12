“Mark your calendars for November 4th and 5th and join us for the 52nd annual Inverness Festival of the Arts, the longest-running art festival in Citrus County.
This much-anticipated event returns to its traditional first weekend of November, offering a family-friendly experience filled with creativity and inspiration. Over $10,000 in awards await our talented artists, including a new $1000 Veteran’s Art Award. The winning piece will grace City Hall and help usher in our special Veteran’s Day activities.
For the first time ever, we’re introducing a Community Art Project, inviting families to contribute to a lasting artwork that will be permanently displayed at City Hall. We’re also hosting three children’s art tents, offering guided experiences for our young creatives to make and take home their own masterpieces. This is part of our commitment to nurture a love for art in future generations.
Adding to the celebration, world class violinist Cal Morris will enchant audiences with his mesmerizing music. On Sunday, the spotlight will shine on our local schools and young musicians.
Don’t miss out on the vibrant Inverness Festival of the Arts from 10 AM to 4 PM in downtown Inverness. Come celebrate the power of art and community with us.”
