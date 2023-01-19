Making roads and infrastructure a priority to attract smart growth and business, the Inverness City Council continued its efforts to improve thoroughfares that connect the city.
Tuesday, the council unanimously voted to approve $48,695 for Gainesville-based George F. Young Inc. to design roadway resurfacing and drainage improvements for 0.77 miles of Washington Avenue and Old Floral City Road. The segment of road connects Eden Drive to State Road 44 on the east side of the city.
The work would include reviewing the road and drainage and examining the several dips and their cause under the road.
The professional services company would also help the city in its bid process to rehabilitate the road and review conditions during road construction.
The $48,695 price tag does not include the road work.
City Manager Eric Williams told the Chronicle that Washington Avenue is problematic because it doesn’t have the necessary foundation layers and that is why the dips are likely forming now.
City Council President Cabot McBride said the area saw heavy traffic and was lined with homes and apartments.
Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer said she was relieved that the road was getting fixed.
Also in city business, City Manager Eric Williams, frustrated with having to wait more than 18 months for city work trucks purchased through state contracts, asked his council bosses to cancel the city’s order from more than a year ago, and buy local.
“While the (Parks and Recreation) department still is in need of the F-350 type truck, the inability to fulfill the previous truck order has (exasperated) wear, tear, and costs on current trucks in the fleet,” Williams told is council.
"Given, the department is currently in need of the aforementioned F-350 as well as an additional F-150 type truck, staff has engaged with Nick Nicholas Ford (of Inverness) to garner options at governmental bid fleet pricing and incentives,” Williams added, noting that Nick Nicholas Ford has provided the city with favorable state government pricing and quick delivery.
The cost for the Ford F-350 utility body truck is $55,566.50 and the Ford F-150 costs $34,730.50 and includes necessary equipment.
The council agreed that buying the trucks by piggybacking on the state’s contract was taking too long and approved the purchase.
The state's contract was through a dealership in Sebring.
The council also approved the purchase from the same local dealership of two F-150s for the city’s Public Works Department for a total price of $69,461, for the same delay problems. The dealership matched state contract prices.
Williams told the council there was no sign that the delays would ease so local purchases were the best solution. He said he will use the money set aside 18 months ago for the purchases and take additional city funds to cover the increase in prices for vehicles.
