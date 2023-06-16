Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.