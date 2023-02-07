Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly announced that Florida will spend millions of dollars to provide broadband service to areas where the residents cannot access high speed internet. After a reporter questioned him, DeSantis had to admit that these were federal funds.
You may thank the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed by Congress in 2021. Congresswoman Kat Cammack and Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott all voted against this bill that President Joe Biden signed into law. DeSantis also expressed disappointment with the law at the time.
DeSantis, Rubio and Cammack were overwhelmingly reelected last November by Republicans who voted against their self-interest. Don’t be surprised if our Republican legislators emulate DeSantis and take credit for infrastructure improvements while hoping that their constituents are too stupid to notice their hypocrisy.
Daniel Lack, Ocala
