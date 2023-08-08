Hot Conditions Impact Fishing Opportunities; Caution Advised for Swimmers
If you’re planning a fishing trip, it’s crucial to get an early start before daybreak due to the prevailing high temperatures. Shallow waters may become less viable as the day progresses. Both Redfish and Trout are reportedly migrating upriver in search of cooler, deeper waters. To optimize your catch, head upstream and target deep holes. Live shrimp or minnows are effective bait options, with fishing near the bottom yielding the best results. In case live bait isn’t available, using deceased ones and allowing them to bounce along the bottom can also yield positive outcomes.
For those interested in Bay Scallops, the season is open until September 24, and the population appears to be in decent numbers. However, caution is advised as shark sightings have increased due to rising water temperatures. This year, Bull sharks, known for their aggressiveness and high occurrence in shark attacks, are notably prevalent. A recent shark encounter took place at New Smyrna Beach, which holds the title of the shark bite capital of the U.S. Fortunately, the swimmer managed to shake off the shark and is recovering. It’s worth noting that this incident occurred just a day before the individual’s wedding.
The Spiny Lobster season commenced on Aug. 6 and will continue until March 31. Regulations permit a daily catch limit of 6 lobsters, each with a minimum carapace size of 3 inches. Impressive specimens exceeding 30 inches have been spotted far offshore near Carrabelle, FL. Abundant Bulldozer lobsters are accessible for those who possess the skills to locate them.
The Greater Amberjack season opened on August 1 and will conclude on August 25.
In a concerning development, the first case of Chronic Wasting Disease in Whitetail deer was identified in June of this year. Florida is collaborating with other states to formulate effective strategies to address this issue. However, no definitive solutions have emerged as of yet.
Shifting the focus, while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission initially planned for another bear hunting season, public opposition prompted the abandonment of this idea. The FWC is now in the process of exploring measures to alleviate resident concerns. The outcome of these efforts remains uncertain.
Happy Hunting and Fishing, and Take a Youngin’.
Al Hartman
