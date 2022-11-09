Home Grown Harvest for a Cause

City of Inverness partnership with the Key Training Center is showing harvest of their labor at the City Garden on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The Key Training Center, a nonprofit organization providing residential and day services to approximately 300 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Citrus County, is utilizing the 22-bed garden to offer educational programs on-site.
The City of Inverness’s initial goal was to attract residents to a communal setting, add beautification, and a sense of community to downtown Inverness. After two years, some of the beds were underutilized, and City Manager, Eric Williams, sought Council members’ approval to partner with the Key Center to revitalize the project. Melissa Walker, Executive Director of the Key Training Center, enthusiastically embraced the opportunity. “This gives our program participants the ability to acquire knowledge in horticulture and ‘farm to table’ concepts; have meaningful day activities in a hands-on educational setting; with the potential of expanding the program in the future to include supported employment.”
“We’d like to thank the City of Inverness, community volunteers, and donors who have given their support to this effort,” said Walker. “We’re fortunate to live in a community that is philanthropic minded, and understand that by supporting the Key Center, they’re supporting inclusion and allowing these special needs individuals to live a full productive life.” Once harvested, produce will be available at the Market at the Depot by program participants, further allowing them to learn business mechanics. If you are interested in donating or volunteering to the Key Center’s Garden project, contact the Key Center Foundation at 352-795-5541 Ext. 313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.