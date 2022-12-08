On Saturday, the City of Williston officially kicked off the holiday season in the town with the annual Christmas parade as well as Williston Winter Wonderland, featuring Light Up Williston, presented by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s parade theme was “Christmas Around the World.”
Additionally, the wonderland, which took place at Heritage Park, featured a train ride, petting zoo, numerous free items for children, snow and also a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
