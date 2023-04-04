On Tuesday, April 11, the Wakulla County Historical Society will present the third program in a series on Old General Stores. This program will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville. The public is invited to attend.
Stores we will feature this month will include: Vause’s Store in Panacea presented by Jeanie Vause Crum and Eugene Vause, Mac’s Store in Medart presented by Murray McLaughlin and Alexander’s Store located halfway between Shadeville and Crawfordville presented by Calvin Pearce. This promises to be another really good program that everyone will enjoy.
After we hear about these three stores, we will have a time for people in the audience to share a memory or two about any old general store in Wakulla County, especially those stores we have not already heard about in previous programs.
This series on Old General Stores has been very interesting, and everyone has really enjoyed remembering these times when locally-owned general stores were in every community.
Mark your calendar and make plans to attend and learn more about Wakulla County’s history. For information, call 850-926-1110.
