Henry Michael Radacky (Mike) was born November 14, 1955 in Ocala Florida and passed away August 30,2023 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Kathy of 48 years, his son Benjamin Samuel Radacky (Rebecca), grandson Jared Michael Radacky, brother Richard Wesley Radacky (Karen). He is preceded in death by his parents Julius & Minnie Radacky and grandson Theodore Julius Radacky.
Mike was a welder and owned Radacky Welding, LLC. for 43 years. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a 1973 graduate of Williston High School.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Knauff Funeral Home in Williston. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10AM at the First Baptist Church of Williston with Pastor Jason Owenby officiating. Burial followed at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston.
Knauff Funeral Home of Williston is honored to serve the Radacky family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.