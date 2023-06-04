The philosopher G.W.F. Hegel developed a theory of human interaction known as the "Hegelian Dialectic." This theory explores the control of humanity by creating a crisis. Through fear and outrage, the public can be manipulated into accepting new laws or policies as a solution. This may sound dark and sinister.
Unfortunately, I see Hegel's theory being put into practice in our country today. Trust in the government has waned as many of us witness crisis after crisis arising from questionable government decisions. The proposed solutions often involve new laws that have a negative impact on our freedoms and liberties, affecting future generations. Rahm Emanuel, President Obama's Chief of Staff, also embraced Hegel's theory. He repeatedly stated, "You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is it's an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before."
One recent crisis was the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020, UN Secretary General António Guterres described it as an "education catastrophe." Around the same time, it was estimated that over 1.6 billion children and youth were out of school globally. Hegel believed that schools should take children from their families and shape them for society, stating, "The school is the middle sphere which leads the human being from the family circle into the world, from the natural relationship of feeling and inclination into the element of matter." Many parents became aware of certain subjects being taught in schools only when their children started homeschooling. During the height of the pandemic, we sacrificed civil liberties in order to "flatten the curve." According to Human Rights Watch, 83 governments restricted free speech and assembly in the name of pandemic protection.
This year has brought about various crises, such as the increased influx of migrants at our Southern border, rising inflation, and bank failures. The policies of the Biden administration partly contribute to these situations. Will these crises go to waste, or will new laws and sanctions be imposed in the name of safety? Benjamin Franklin once said, "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." Stay informed and educated about these new laws and make your voice heard. Let's keep freedom alive.
Bonnie Pike
Beverly Hills
