Gunman scenario defused by MCSO
Kudos to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department for their quick action on May 8 when a gunman invaded the Publix market at Canopy Oaks and created a near tragedy. He shouted obscenities and made threatening gestures.
Within two minutes of entering the store, deputies arrived and neutralized the gunman, removed him from the market and arrested him. All this was done without a shot being fired and while shoppers were fleeing. An eyewitness said that a dozen police cars were at the scene,
During an era when an average of more than one such invasion occurs daily and too frequently results in human carnage, this time tragedy was avoided. And it’s because law enforcement performed as it should.
This story should have been on the front page of our local daily newspaper but – sadly – not a word about it appeared in the May 9 edition of the Star Banner.
Bob Knobelman, Ocala
