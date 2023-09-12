I taught high school English for 42 years, and I’m trying to think of a single book on our reading list that corrupted one of my young students.
Of course, a good teacher is always aware of age-appropriate subjects for the group. But the individual is a lot harder to figure.
There are kids already reading mature novels and even salacious best sellers. There are others who confine their reading to the sports page and the police blotter.
The truth is that kids are people too. You can’t squeeze all of them into one size.
Looking back on it, we did read some racy material. The Holy Bible, for one, offers a number of blush-worthy passages with the shenanigans of the ancient world.
The great Shakespeare is a bawdy fellow. Hamlet says a lot of funny things that a Boy Scout would never utter. Fortunately, the truth about Shakespeare is that most of us really can’t figure out the dirty jokes from the clean ones.
Two beloved writers from the 1920s, Hemingway and Fitzgerald, wrote about flappers, gangsters and assorted sleaze balls in their tales of modern lives.
William Faulkner uncovered all the depravity of the Old South.
John Steinbeck told some bitter truths in his books about the Great Depression and the lives of the poor.
All of these books have been banned in one place or another.
It often occurred to me, as I taught American students for decades, that our attempts at outright censorship were more for us than they were for the kids. Anyone who’s spent even a short amount of time around teenagers in the classroom knows what a ribald and rowdy bunch kids are.
And what is on their minds at that age? Well, for the most part it’s the subjects we forbid them to learn about. I can tell you from years of overheard hallway conversations and not so discrete classroom disclosures that young people are very aware of sex and not unfamiliar with the easily accessible pornography that streams over the computer.
I do believe we should protect our children from crude and harmful influences, but the books we inevitably censor are often the best we have to offer.
Censoring books is almost always a bad idea. If you look at the banned books from the past 50 years, you’ll find everything from harmless children’s books to enduring classics on that list.
Yes, these titles may include subject matter that makes some adults uncomfortable for various reasons of religion, politics, race and sexuality.
The truth is that students are rarely uncomfortable with the books and lessons their parents object to. Pressures from the Left and the Right are quite intense, and a humble classroom teacher can suddenly find his name being bandied about as the hero or villain of a cable TV talk show.
I’m not unaware of the difficulties that teaching literature and history involve. Despite the national consensus that Mark Twain’s, “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” may be too controversial to teach in high school, I included it in my American literature classes. It was a mixed group of white and black students, and I knew that the first thing I had to address was Twain’s use of the “N” word.
Keep in mind that Huck Finn is not only one of the greatest and most significant American books, but that it’s also a story that forcefully reveals the poignant moment that a young boy comes to terms with his own racism.
Was it easy to teach? No, I struggled with some of the scenes and some of the themes.
When you talk about race in America you realize just how deep the wounds and resentments are. We talk about sexuality in literature because it is a universal experience of the human condition – and by no means a secret to today’s students.
A teacher is at the forefront of society’s conflicts and values. I always felt that when we occasionally veered into a mature subject that what I honestly said was probably far better than what they heard on the streets, or in the school bus on the way home.
Because of our hyper-sensitivity to the cultural wars, we’re in danger of losing our literary heritage. Our best writers keep the dialogue of democracy alive. Our best teachers form the front line of intellectual freedom and the transmission of ideas.
What good is school without this as the ultimate outcome?
However, the real problem for the classroom teacher isn’t assigning dirty books that corrupt the morals of our young. The real problem is getting our electronically wired kids to read anything. I think that’s something we can all agree on.
