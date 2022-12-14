It’s been a busy and productive year for the volunteers of Dunnellon. Our city is looking better and better each month.
It has been truly gratifying and inspiring to see citizens come together and accomplish a common goal. Getting to know and spend time with each other is an extra bonus. Each one of our volunteers brings their wisdom, life experience and work ethic with them to this group. Those qualities are priceless!
Opportunities to directly participate in one’s own community in such a hands-on manner is what makes small town living so special. Active efforts by the Dunnellon volunteers are helping to make our town more attractive to permanent residents and small business who are disillusioned with life in sprawling and impersonal suburbs.
Here is a list of some of the projects that were completed this year by our city volunteers:
Removing dead plants, weeding, edging, planting new shrubs and trees and mulching flower beds at City Hall; cleaning gutters and curb markers
Weeding, pruning and mulching holly trees on West Pennsylvania Avenue
Scrubbing and repainting benches at Blue Run Park
Assisting in the cleanup of City Beach
Removing dead plants, weeding, edging and mulching flower beds in preparation for creating a native plant garden at Ernie Mills Park
Repainting the stage area at Ernie Mills Park
Helping to fill sandbags during hurricane season
Picking up litter, palm fronds, and leaf debris from roadways of Dunnellon
Assisting City staff for execution of the “Santa in the Park” event; wrapping presents, and filling treat bags for the event attendees
Attending and participating in monthly meetings to help plan future projects and communicate ideas for improving the beauty of our city
I would like to personally extend my deepest thanks to everyone who has joined together to make Dunnellon a more beautiful place. I know volunteers and all residents of Dunnellon join me in thanking City staff members Troy Slattery and Michelle Leonard for their help in planning and implementing the projects.
We remain very hopeful that we can grow the group of volunteers in number so that we can expand and continue our mission to beautify Dunnellon.
Potential projects for 2023 might include implementation of a citywide litter task force. Volunteers would help to promote litter awareness and then enlist businesses and residents to adopt a portion of roadway that will be kept litter free.
As Dunnellon has been designated “The Tree City,” we need to advocate and implement a tree initiative to plant trees for shade and beauty.
We welcome and value all your ideas for ways to help beautify the City of Dunnellon.
I would like to wish everyone Happy Holidays and continued good health and happiness for the New Year. I look forward to working with our volunteer group in 2023.
Our first meeting of the year will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Public Works. The address is 11924 Bostick St.
I would like to invite all interested persons who would like to help us beautify Dunnellon, to come by city hall to pick up a volunteer application. You will then be notified of upcoming planning or work events.
I hope to see you there after a restful and blessed holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.