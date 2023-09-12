Grandma is getting more excited!
Hello out there all you fantastic folks who sent me “grandma” names. I had no idea that I would get so many responses. Thank y’all so much!
Here’s a list of what I have for the grandmas and great grandmas so far: Grandma, Granny, Mamaw, MeMaw, MiMi, LaLa, Honey, Sweetness, Sugamama, Nana, G G, GranGran, Gala, Darlin’, Big Mama, Little Mama, Sweet Mama, DeDe, Ganny, GanGan and Poppy (both female and male).
For the grandfathers and great grandfathers: Gramps, Granddad, Granddaddy, Dandy, Grumpy, Grampaw, Henry (yep…I got that one), Big Daddy, PaPaw, PaPa, BIG Man, PeeWee (yep), Pops, Pappy and Poppy (both female and male).
I’m sure I’ll get more; but, for now, that’s a good start.
In my family, my daughter and I have settled on my granddaughter’s suggestion of “Honey” and “G G.” Those seem to be a consensus for us.
The grandfathers haven’t announced yet. We shall see.
We do have an announcement though. My “Great” is scheduled to be born on Sept. 28 by induced labor because of my granddaughter’s history with long COVID. Her health has been fine so far, but the doctor wants to have everything really under control because of all her breathing issues in the past four years.
I hope this isn’t inappropriate (I don’t feel that it is), but I would love for my friends who are so inclined to pray for my family, especially for my granddaughter and the baby – OK, for the daddy too. He certainly is new to all this. We’re beyond thrilled and excited, but we know this is a bit of a special circumstance considering her complicated medical history.
As far as that goes, I think it would be great if we all pray for each other anyway because we’re living in some trying times, and we all can use the extra assurance that friends pray for us. A little kindness becomes a great gift, and the good wishes I’ve received are a true blessing to me.
Thank you all and please keep communicating with me at grandmasbuggy2@yahoo.com.
We can become a union of grands and greats.
Until next week, when I’ll be ready to become great, remember that “Grandma” really loves Central Florida and all you great folks who let me know you read the little blurb I put out. Thanks a bunch!
Take care! God Bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.