During this beautiful spring, we’re reminded how blessed we are that our winter in Florida is so mild most of the time. We don’t bother with winter doldrums and remind ourselves that a couple of cold weeks will help kill off those pesky mosquitoes of the summer.
One of the happiest people I know is my 86-year-old friend who delights in helping other folks absolutely every day of her life. It’s a daily thing for her; she is like an “angel on call.“
I know about this first hand because she insisted that Grandma stay at her home recently after surgery. No one could’ve received better care, even in some high-priced rehab facility!
While I was in her home, it became obvious that helping others is a day-to-day lifestyle for this friend. She drives one neighbor to dialysis when relatives are busy; she cooks meals for another neighbor at least several times each week; and she makes sure that her 96-year-old neighbor’s medications are set up weekly so there’s no mishap. That’s just a very small sample of her kindness.
A few years ago, she actually stayed in the home of a terminally ill friend who didn’t want to leave her home for hospice care. The friend had no family to help, so … well you get the picture. God sent this lady to make her friend’s last days the best they could be. What a gift of true friendship!
Many years ago, this lady and her also-generous husband adopted four children and brought them up on a tree farm in Ohio. From tales told by those siblings, life was often quite an adventure even in unexpected ways. Once the family of six took extra children with them on a trip to Disney. When asked if it was difficult, the comment was, “Just more fun for all of us!”
My friend reminds me of springtime because she breathes new life into seemingly negative circumstances. Isn’t it fantastic that we have folks like her in this world?
Many people may recognize this good friend, especially those in the Dunnellon area where she lives. Her name will remain anonymous, but her joy, like the beautiful flowers of spring, will continue to bloom. Thank you, dear friend!
If you have someone or something you would like to spotlight for bringing joy to this world, please contact me at grandmas buggy2@yahoo.com or leave a message at 352-414-8945.
Like spring and all the happiness associated with it, there will be some really good news and fun times in Grandma’s future to be shared soon. Watch for that!
Please keep friends and loved ones in prayer along with our wonderful U.S.A. We need each other!
We continue to send special hugs to all our grands!
