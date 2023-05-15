When I was in elementary school back in the ’40s and ’50s, our teachers required memorization on a regular basis even if we children thought we might die standing in front of the class. One poem that I learned was “Daffodils,” aka “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud” by William Wordsworth.
Little did I know then that one day I’d be teaching high school juniors and seniors and that I’d find Wordsworth and his friend, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, again in my literature classes about English poetry.
Yes, in college classes, I had studied the great English lyric poets; but that was a totally different scenario. Then, I was racing the clock (and my budget) to graduate. It was “Do it! Finish it! Don’t stop to think or feel anything!”
Reality began to set in almost immediately after I graduated. I finished my student teaching on a Friday and began my professional career on the following Monday. Time was rushing by, and I had not stopped to “smell the roses,” much less to see “the host of golden daffodils.”
What made me think of those daffodils and my 40-year teaching career this Sunday morning, Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023, when I’ve been retired for so many years? Easy answer – the Mother’s Day card that my son sent me (shown in the photo) that brought back to my “mind’s eye” the poem “Daffodils” by William Wordsworth.
I was required to memorize the four-stanza, 24-line, 153-word poem in fourth grade in Miss Gladys McClain’s classroom in the spring of 1951.
Remarkably, I can still recite much of it even though some of the middle two stanzas get a bit fuzzy. The first and last stanzas are etched into my brain forever:
I wandered lonely as a cloud
That floats on high o’er vales and hills,
When all at once I saw a crowd,
A host of golden daffodils;
Beside the lake, beneath the trees,
Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.
For oft, when on my couch I lie
In vacant or in pensive mood,
They flash upon that inward eye
Which is the bliss of solitude;
And then my heart with pleasure fills,
And dances with the daffodils.
I was watching a TV minister when he brought up the point that “… happiness is a choice.” I wonder if my philosophy of happiness might have been instilled with that poem 72 years ago.
My favorite color is yellow; my two favorite flowers are sunflowers and daffodils; and my philosophy is “Be happy.” All three could well stem from the impression that poem made on me at the age of 10. I related it to the hillside of daffodils “fluttering and dancing in the breeze” at my great-aunt’s home where we children often visited. In the springtime, she had a hillside of daffodils blooming. It was glorious!
Being an avid researcher, I revisited Wordsworth’s poem today on my computer. I noted that the copy of the first and last stanzas printed above uses “pleasure” while the word 72 years ago was “rapture.” I still prefer that version.
Because Miss Gladys McClain required memorization, I found school much easier and so much more fun because I could memorize facts and recall them in my “mind’s eye.” That God-given blessing served me well on many college and grad school tests. I closed my eyes and repeated facts I had memorized before writing them down on tests.
In one of my education classes, I discovered information about learning styles. We all are visual, auditory or tactile learners. The best “style” is the combination of all three whenever possible.
I memorize things I see, hear, or touch. When I do this, the information is etched into my brain and stays until I call it up. Because I am an emotional person, I associate many things with feelings. That emotional response is a personal element in learning.
Some of you reading this will understand what I mean while others will not. It just depends on our individual learning process.
Back to my original topic of loving daffodils, seeing them in a card from my children makes me feel happy and blessed. While we count our blessings, we can determine to be our best selves and spread smiles as often as possible.
We can enjoy Happy Mother’s Day greetings and share them with others even after May 14, 2023. There’s no expiration date on shared happiness.
Be blessed! Be happy! Spread joy!
