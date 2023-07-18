All of us who are called Grandma, Nana, Mamaw, or any of the adorable names given to us who have the joy of being that special lady, no doubt, will agree that the happiest times we have are those times we spend with our families. Some get to do that more often than others because of where our families live; but regardless of that, we love every moment of our “family times.”
This past week, I was thrilled to be able to spend special time with my daughter and her whole family as they vacationed in Miami and then Orlando. We were all celebrating my daughter and son-in-law’s 33rd anniversary.
That was lots of fun, but we were celebrating much more than that. We have so much to celebrate and to be thankful for that laughter and smiles were in abundance.
I’m so proud and happy to be able to announce that my granddaughter and grandson-in-law are excitedly anticipating the birth of their first child. This little bundle of joy, Grandma’s first great grandchild, is due to arrive this fall; and needless to say, we’re all thrilled beyond words to describe.
Grandma’s granddaughter is what we call our family’s miracle. After being one of the very first to be diagnosed with COVID-19, she endured a severe case for an extended period of time and then has continued to fight what is called “long COVID” along with many serious complications. She’s now doing remarkably well, and we thank God daily for her continuing recovery.
This new addition to our family is another true miracle, and we’re blessed that outstanding doctors, especially at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, have treated my granddaughter so effectively. They’re all extremely professional, dedicated, kind, and also personally caring. My family can’t say enough good things about these medical geniuses. May God bless them and all those they help every day.
This idea of becoming a great-grandma is almost overwhelming and certainly is one of the happiest times in my life. As we age, I honestly believe we can appreciate and value the simple joys with a different outlook, maybe because of our life experiences. Yes, we all have had some tough times. However, when we endure and make it through those times, we gain an even greater awareness of what is wonderful about life in general.
Being happy and being a part of making others happy is a true joy. When we love and have that love returned, we can’t wish for more. I sincerely wish happiness for all of you reading this, and I pray that we always recognize our blessings and be thankful for them.
Enjoy this gloriously hot Florida summer and have a fantastic time with family and friends. Keep smiles and laughter in every single day.
Please contact me at Grandmasbuggy2@Yahoo.com and share your happiness with others. I love to hear from you and others will also.
Be happy and blessed!
