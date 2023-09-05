Hey there, my favorite readers.
I love the responses I’ve received to last week’s article about my little Great on the way.
I appreciate the congrats, but I had very little to do with this upcoming miracle except pray, pray, pray.
And I’ve certainly done lots of that.
Many of you will be giving me answers later this week about the possible names for us “old folks” because this article appears in Friday’s paper and my deadline for the next article is Sunday. This being Labor Day weekend, I’m sure I’ll hear more during the next week; however, I got a few I’ll list below. Please add the men too!
Here are some lady names I received:
Mamaw, Granny, Memaw, Grandma, Grandmaw, Mammy, MiMi, LaLa, Honey, GranGran and Big Mama.
I certainly hope that you all have had a wonderful Labor Day holiday. Mine was relatively quiet except for a VERY BIG tree that fell in our neighborhood last week.
You can see it from my laundry room window, and I didn’t even know about it. Shows how much I pay attention to the world around me.
I’m just so glad that no one was hurt and that it did no property damage because it was a HUGE tree. It fell in the road by two retention ponds.
God protected property and people. Thank you, Sir!
Additionally, I personally want to thank our Heavenly Father that no more damage and injury was done in our area than we have heard.
I pray for anyone who sustained injury or damage, but we all know that things could have been so much worse. We were spared obviously.
Special thanks to all the emergency workers who are always ready, willing, able and there to help any of us in need. We say we appreciate them, but I wonder if we tell them when we have a chance. We really should.
OK, all you faithful readers, please send me those Grand and Great names to grandmasbuggy2@yahoo.com. The stranger the better because we all like to laugh.
Take care and enjoy the fact that fall is on the way.
