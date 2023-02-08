Hello again to my friends and readers from here in Marion County and Central Florida. It’s been some time since we have connected, and I’m so very pleased to be able to share some thoughts with you good folks once again.
These past several years have been very challenging for most of us because of COVID-19, unrest in the world, and recently our economic struggles in our wonderful U.S.A. Hopefully, we can put most of that aside and focus on the present and the future.
If you remember some of the things I wrote, you will know that this “senior lady” has a positive attitude and loves life. God, family, and country are my three priorities; however, enjoying the beauty of this world and the joy of family and friends helps me to be optimistic, even when situations are not all that great.
Hopefully, soon, some of you will feel inclined to contact me with your ideas, comments, and insights, so that we can exchange ideas and find many positives to explore. I really hope to hear from you at my email address: grandmasbuggy2@yahoo.com. Together, perhaps, we can come up with some topics to explore in more detail using our different backgrounds, interests, and perspectives. We shall see!
Recently, this “senior lady” was blessed to be able to celebrate her 82nd trip around the sun. Because of a couple of recent surgeries, my friend and I decided to make this a low-key celebration, so we chose to visit a wonderful little community close by that we both love.
No more than about an hour away is the picturesque little town of Cedar Key. If you’ve never been there, or if it’s been a while, a day trip to this part of Central Florida will likely bring you as much enjoyment as it did for my friend, my little dog, and me.
Driving into this little fishing village is almost like stepping back in time about 60 to 75 years. Seeming to be almost frozen in time, the area’s easy-going attitude permeates the air. No one appears to be in a hurry or really concerned about the hustle and bustle of life that is typical in almost any of Florida’s busy business, technical, or even tourist areas. It’s just a quiet, friendly haven for artists, fishermen, environmentalists, and those who appreciate a simple lifestyle.
The old wooden pier that withstood so many storms and hurricanes did fall prey to the elements several years ago during one of Florida’s major hurricanes. That being the case, those in charge made a wise decision to replace the edifice with a state-of-the-art concrete structure.
This landmark had been loved for many years by thousands of sightseers and those who loved to fish from that iconic pier. Having this new site to enjoy the ocean breezes, the fishing, and even just watching the pelicans that are so at home there really adds an update to the area without interfering with the feeling of mid-century Florida. Just sitting on the benches or standing by the railing allows one to leisurely enjoy the unspoiled environment of this place almost frozen in time.
Needless to say, the citizens of the area know and appreciate the blessings they enjoy daily. Talking to a server in a quaint little café that featured a semi-enclosed porch and a deck area, we found that this young lady was born in the area and went away to college in a big university. She earned her degree, worked for a time in Orlando, and then decided to return to the family business there in Cedar Key.
Her comment was, “You know, sometimes we [young people] don’t appreciate what we have until we are away from it for a time. I love my life here and now truly value the simple things that once bored me. Life is really good!”
In another building that caters to artists and craftspeople, we talked with a middle-aged sculptor/artist who moved to Cedar Key from the Great Lakes area. This very talented gentleman smiled broadly as he told us about the comfortable life he enjoys without the freezing temperatures of his original home in Michigan.
Jack H. grinned broadly as he told us how he and his wife enjoy traveling back home in the late summer and early autumn while avoiding the cold weather altogether.
He said, “I love my original home, but I am so happy and fulfilled here in my small studio in Cedar Key. And, oh yeah, my friends and neighbors here are like family. We look after each other and just enjoy life.”
After enjoying a delicious grouper lunch, sightseeing, leisurely shopping in local businesses that welcomed my little dog (and all other fur babies as well) with homemade treats and loving gestures, relaxing with delicious ice cream treats, and taking advantage of a gorgeous day with pleasant ocean breezes, my friend and I left Cedar Key feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and looking forward to visiting Cedar Key and other picturesque “Old Florida” towns again very soon.
Please send me a message about what you think and/or the name of a place or activity that we Central Floridians will enjoy visiting. I look forward to reconnecting with old friends and to making new ones.
I sincerely hope you enjoy the accompanying photos.
Until next time, stay well and happy.
You can contact our undercover reporter, Grandma B, at grandmas buggy2@yahoo.com.
