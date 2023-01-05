Anderson, Lawrence James, DOB 9/26/82, of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/19/22, Violation of probation, possession of controlled substance, No bond.
Goldwire, Bennie, DOB 7/4/80, of Trenton, FL, booked 12/24/22, DUI blood alcohol 0.08 or more per 100ml, Judge Bond $25,000.
Grenz, Brittany Shanon, DOB 12/21/98, of O’Brien, FL, booked 12/20/22, DUI Influence of alcohol or drugs. DUI and damage property, Judge Bond $2,500.
Jones, Donald Hubert, DOB 01/24/72, of Archer, FL, booked 12/22/22, Out of county warrant (Levy) for FTA: DWLSR. Out of county warrant (Levy) for FTA: DWLSR, Judge Bond $10,000.
Sarmiento-Peraza, Christian, DOB 10/23/02, of Trenton, FL, booked 12/19/22, Drive with suspended or revoked license. Sentenced at court.
Totulis, Thomas Christopher, DOB 10/30/96, of Newberry, FL, booked 12/24/22, Drive while license suspended, habitual offender, Judge Bond $25,000.
Underwood, Tyra Jo, DOB 10/17/77, of Bell, FL, booked 12/21/22, Out of county (Flagler) warrant, No Bond.
Bernier, Jason Alan, DOB 3/1/88 of High Springs, FL, booked 12/28/22, Possession of controlled substance without prescription, $30,000 Bond. Possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, $1,000 Bond. Possession and or use of drug equipment, $1,000 Bond.
Cunningham, James Roy, DOB 1/4/74 of Lake Wales, FL, booked 1/1/23, Battery touch or strike, $5,000 Bond.
Hernandez, Pedro, DOB 1/22/93, booked 12/27/22, Hold for Levy County.
Popp, Tyler Gene, DOB 8/25/91 of Branford, FL, booked 12/28/22, Possession and or use of drug equipment, $1,000 Bond.
Rowe, Melissa Ann, DOB 7/25/90, Booked 12/30/22, Info for court only, No Bond.
Staley, Kenneth Myron, DOB 1/26/61, Booked 12/29/22. Information no provided.
Total arrests: 13 Top 3 arrests
1) Hold and/or OOCW
2) DUI & Traffic Violations
3) Drugs
