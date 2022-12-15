Bryson, Bradley Michael, age 36 of Trenton, FL, booked 12/10/2022 for VIOLATION OF PROBATION, NO BOND.
Cannon, Jody, age 47 of Bell, FL, booked 12/09/2022 for Aggravated Battery on a Person uses a Deadly Weapon, Judge Bond $15,000.00.
Denley, Benjamin Louis, age 25 of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 12/10/2022 for DUI Breath 0.08 or More Per 210L. DUI Damage to Property or Person of Another, Both charges Judge Bond is $15,000.00.
Jordon Jr, Harvey, age 57 of Steinhatchee, FL, booked 12/08/2022 for OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT, Judge Bond $1,000.00.
Mamunur, Meah Rashid, age 44 of Bell, FL, booked 12/08/2022 for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, Judge Bond $15,000.00.
Nighthorse, Nick Vincent, age 58 of Bell, FL, booked 12/07/2022 for Battery Touch or Strike, Judge Bond $25,000.00.
Reeves, Justin Arthur, age 42 of Trenton, FL, booked 12/07/2022 for 2 Counts of Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Offense, NO BOND.
Solis, Ryan Anatiel, age 38 of High Springs, FL, booked 12/08/2022 for Failure to Appear, Judge Bond $90.00.
Vanwinkle, Gary Mark Monroe, age 42 of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 12/07/2022 for PROBATION VIOLATION, NO BOND.
Total arrests: 9 Top 3 charges
1) Failure to appear
2) Battery
3) Probation violation
