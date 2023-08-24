GILCHRIST COUNTY ARRESTS 08/13-8/21/2023

COOK, JAMES HOWARD, of Branford, FL, booked 08/15/2023 prob violation-felony for child abuse, no bond.
CORBIN, SAMANTHA JOE, of Old Town, FL, booked 08/15/2023 out-of-county warrant vop giving false name to leo dixie, no bond.
CUMBIE, JUSTIN CARLOS, of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 08/13/2023 out-of-county warrant, no bond.
GREEN, AKIRA QUINDAYSIA, of Trenton, Fl, booked 08/15/2023 failure to appear for misdemeanor offense operate motor veh w/o vaild license, bond $2,000. Out-of-county warrant fta no drivers license never had one.
HALL, CORTNEY LE ANN, of Old Town, FL, booked 08/14/2023 Drug-Possess, Bond $205,000. Cntrl Sub Wo Prescription.
HENRY, DEILWONE LEE, of Trenton, FL, booked 08/18/2023 out-of-county warrant (levy) voilation of level 2 fwc rule or order, bond $270.00.
INFINGER, TRISTAN LANE, of Old Town, FL, booked 08/16/2023 out-of-county warrant, bond $100.00.
MCINTIRE, JESSICA LAJEAUNE, of Jacksonville, FL, booked 08/13/2023 battery touch or strike, ROR.
TAPORIA, ROUELIO HERNANDEZ, of Decanter, AL, booked 08/20/2023 battery touch or strike, first app 08/21/23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.