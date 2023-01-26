Jimenez, Jonnie Michael, age 72 of Perry, FL, booked 01/21/2023 for Sex Offender Violation Fail to Report Name or Residence Change, Judge Bond $250,000.00.

Sutton, David Cecil, age 41 of High Springs, FL, booked 01/17/2023 for Probation Violation x2, NO BOND x2.

Wiggins, Kayley Rachelle, age 23 of Bell, FL, booked 01/20/2023 for Hit and Run Leave Scene of Crash Involve Damage to Property, Judge Bond $1,000.00. Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill, Judge Bond $10,000.00.

Young, Larry Joe, age 44 unknown address, Probation Violation, NO BOND.

