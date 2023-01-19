Brookins, David Matthew, age 26 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for Driving With a Suspended License, Judge Bond $2,500.00.
Garcia, Jose Joaquin, age 38 of Newberry, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for DUI Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Judge Bond, $2,500.00. Possession of Cocaine, Judge Bond, 15,000.00.
Griffith, Robert James, age 22 of Branford, FL, booked 01/11/2023 for Trespassing of an Occupied Structure or Conveyance, Sent to Court.
Hooper, Ryan Matthew, age 24 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/09/2023 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Melsha, Cody Brian, age 36 of Gainesville, FL, booked 01/10/2023 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Orengo, Alexis Lianna Villaros, age 27 of Fanning Springs, booked 01/14/2023 for Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Judge Bond, $15,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Judge Bond, $2,000.00.
Runde, Jeffery Scott, age 58 of Branford, FL, booked 01/13/2023 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Slayton, Harvey Joe, age 62 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/12/2023 for Aggravated Battery Person Uses a Deadly Weapon, Judge Bond, $250,000.00. Kidnap-False Imprisonment Adult, Judge Bond, $250,000.00 x3. Possession of Weapon or Ammo by a Convicted FLA Felon, Judge Bond, $50,000.00. Possession of Cocaine, Judge Bond, $100,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Judge Bond, $25,000.00.
Sprawling, Troy Donahue, age 39 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/13/2023 DUI Blood Alcohol 0.08 or More Per 100 ML, Judge Bond, $5,000.00.
Total arrests: 9 Top 3 charges
1) Drugs
2) Violation of probation
3) Traffic violations
