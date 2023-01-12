Fowler, Billy Ray, age 29 of Fanning Springs, booked 01/03/2023 for Failure to Appear, Judge Bond $2,000. Failure to Appear, Judge Bond $2,000.
Hammontree, Rusty William, age 40 of Bell, FL, booked 01/05/2023 for Battery Touch or Strike, Judge Bond $2,500. Crimes Against Person Abuse Elderly or Disabled Adult Without Great Harm, Judge Bond, $10,000.
Jackson, Lester Rowshawn, age 33 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/06/2023 for Out-Of-County Warrant, Judge Bond, $50,000. Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Judge Bond, $10,000.
Rush, Joseph O’Brian, age 22 of Bell, FL, booked 01/05/2023 for Homicide Murder Dangerous Depraved Without Premeditation, Judge Bond $1,000,000.
Total arrests: 4
