George Washington was one of the most well-known figures in American history. In fact, his leadership during the American Revolutionary War was one of the key factors in the victory over the British.
One example of his extraordinary leadership was the crossing of the Delaware River.
George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River, which occurred on Christmas night of 1776 during the American Revolutionary War, was “the first move in a surprise attack organized by George Washington against Hessian forces, which were German auxiliaries aiding the British, in Trenton, New Jersey, on the morning of Dec. 26.”
Planned in secrecy, Washington led a column of Continental Army troops from today’s Buck County, Pennsylvania, across the icy Delaware River to today’s Mercer County, New Jersey, in a logistically challenging and dangerous position.
While 1776 had started well for the American cause with the evacuation of British troops from Boston in March, the defense of New York City had gone poorly. British General William Howe had “landed troops on Long Island in August and had pushed George Washington’s Continental Army completely out of New York by mid-November, when he captured the remaining troops on Manhattan.” The main British troops returned to New York for the winter season. They left mainly Hessian troops in New Jersey. These troops were under the command of Colonel Rall and Colonel Von Donop. They were ordered to small outposts in and around Trenton.
Washington’s army was shrinking because of expiring enlistments and desertions, and “suffered from poor morale because of the defeats in the New York area.” Most of Washington’s army crossed the Delaware River into Pennsylvania north of Trenton and destroyed or moved to the western shore all boats for miles in both directions. Charles Cornwallis (under Howe’s command), rather than attempting to immediately chase Washington further, established a “chain of outposts from New Brunswick to Burlington, including one in Bordentown and one at Trenton, and ordered his troops into winter quarters.”
At about 11:00 p.m. on Christmas, Washington’s army commenced its crossing of the half-frozen river at three locations. The 2,400 troops led by Washington “successfully braved the icy and freezing river and reached the New Jersey side of the Delaware just before dawn.” The other two divisions, made up of some 3,000 men and crucial artillery, failed to reach the meeting point at the appointed time.
Washington anticipated getting his troops across before midnight, so he could attack what he assumed to be drowsy Hessians. But the storm and limited visibility made rapid movement impossible.
The last soldier reached the eastern bank at 3 a.m., having “braved blinding snow, piercing wind, and icy waters under Knox’s booming direction.”
It was 4 a.m. on Dec. 26 before Washington’s soldiers were ready to start their march toward Trenton. With each delay, Washington’s “fears that his army would be caught in the open increased.” Delays and conditions at other crossing points also meant the groups under Cadwalader and Ewing failed to make the crossing. Washington would “not have his blocking and fixing elements in place and it would only 2,400 soldiers instead of 5,000.”
If something went wrong, the army would have no reserves. Washington later wrote, “…As I was certain there was no making retreat without being discovered and harassed on repassing the River, I determined to push on to all Events.”
Four hours behind schedule, the 10-mile march (a welcome relief to soldiers because movement meant finally warming up after the crossing) to Trenton began. The wet conditions continued along the march and into the attack, with dry gunpowder at a premium. As he approached the town, Washington divided his men. He “sent flanking columns under Major General Nathanael Greene and Major General John Sullivan north and south of Trenton.”
Knox’s 18 cannons established positions to fire into the main roads and center of town. Greene further divided his forces to encircle the town: New Englanders and Marylanders on the left, Pennsylvanians on the right, and Virginians backed by Delaware infantry in the center. Scouts “brought word of Hessian outposts, which Washington moved to destroy.” Washington’s force overran the Hessian outposts on the edge of town, but not before the Hessians raised the alarm.
Against all odds, the Dec. 26 surprise attack succeeded, sending the Germans into confusion. When they “tried to organize a counterattack, the Americans fired on them with muskets, killing their commander and sowing further discord.”
As a result of the battle, the Americans captured about 900 Germans and a large cache of supplies. Against orders, many American troops “began enjoying captured rum, with the result that some fell into the water as they returned across the river.”
While the attack and another foray a few days later did little to imperil the British forces in New York, they did restore the morale of the American troops. Many whose terms of service were ending elected, thanks in part to a congressional bounty, to remain.
After a third successful crossing, Washington and his men “made their way to Princeton, where another successful attack forced the enemy back to New Brunswick.”
Thereafter, the Continental Army established its winter encampment in Morristown in early January. Against great odds, Washington “managed to keep the army together, and eventually, the Americans triumphed, as much through dodging defeats and refusing to surrender as through any military prowess.”
