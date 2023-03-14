George Washington had faced incredible odds during the American Revolution, including the crossing of the Delaware River in the winter of 1776, five months after the war began. As the war was coming to close, however, he was about to face his biggest challenge yet – the Newburgh Conspiracy.
The Newburgh Conspiracy was a failed apparent threat by leaders of the Continental Army in March 1783, at the end of the American Revolutionary War. The Army’s commander, George Washington, “successfully calmed the soldiers and helped secure back pay.”
After the British loss at the Siege of Yorktown in October 1781, the American Revolutionary War died down in North America and peace talks began between British and American diplomats. The American Continental Army, based at Newburgh, New York, monitored British-occupied New York City.
With the end of the war and dissolution of the Continental Army approaching, soldiers who had long been unpaid “feared that the Confederation Congress would not meet previous promises concerning back pay and pensions.” Congress had, in 1780, promised Continental officers a lifetime pension of half their pay when they were discharged.
Financier Robert Morris in early 1782 stopped army pay as a cost-saving measure, arguing that when the war finally ended, the arrears would be made up. Throughout 1782, these issues were “a regular topic of debate in Congress and in the army camp in Newburgh, and numerous memos and petitions by individual soldiers had failed to significantly affect Congressional debate on the subject.”
On March 10, an anonymous letter – in fact written by one of General Horatio Gates’ aides – began circulating around the camp at Newburgh. It “called for the Army to send an ultimatum to Congress demanding its pay, and planned a meeting of all the officers in the Army the next day.”
Washington, on the scene and coldly furious at the sedition in the camp, put out a General Order, objecting to the “disorderly and irregular” nature of the meeting. He scheduled a different meeting – on the 15th of March. Some officers believed that this meant Washington was on their side in threatening Congress. In the same order, though, Washington “requested a report of the meeting – implying he would not attend.”
On March 15, 1783, the officers of the Continental Army convened in a wooden building known as the “Temple.” At first, General Gates – Washington’s rival and the erstwhile ringleader of the Newburgh Conspiracy – stood up to open the meeting.
To everyone’s surprise, General Washington stepped into the building, fashionably late. Washington stated that he wanted to speak to the officers of his army, and Gates “stepped back as the chief moved forward to address his men.”
As Washington looked out at stony, angry faces of his officers, he saw many men he knew. These men had “followed him through the failures at New York, in front of Philadelphia, and the long winter at Valley Forge.” They had seen triumph at Trenton and Yorktown. They had been his comrades for over a decade, and as he looked out at them now, he saw none of their usual respect and deference. After years of being rebels together, Washington was now “the man,” and they were in rebellion against him and his beliefs.
Washington gave a short but passionate speech. He emphasized “the importance of civil control of the Army, of the dangers of military rule, and the values of liberty, republicanism and government by the people they had sacrificed and fought for.”
When he finished, Washington removed a letter from his breast pocket he had received from a member of the Continental Congress. He “hesitated a moment as he looked down at the letter before fumbling to retrieve a pair of spectacles from his pocket.” Before reading the letter, Washington, in an almost apologetic tone, said, “Gentlemen, you must pardon me. I have grown old in the service to my country and now find I am growing blind.” The eyes of most of his audience filled with tears.
The content of the letter became irrelevant as the assembled officers realized that Washington had “given as much or more in the service of the new nation as any of them.” Within minutes, the officers voted unanimously to express confidence in Congress and their country.
The Continental Congress in Philadelphia was shocked when they received news of the averted rebellion. Alexander Hamilton “immediately sprang into action, proposing a five-year commutation of the soldiers’ pensions that Congress immediately approved.”
The Newburgh Conspiracy would not be the last crisis over soldiers’ pay that would shock the nation, however. The Continental Congress’ inability to raise revenue and pay soldiers would “later prompt the Pennsylvania Mutiny of 1783 and Shays’ Rebellion of 1786, demonstrating the urgency of the Continental Convention of 1787.”
Still, the Newburgh Address reminded the soldiers and the nation that liberty doesn’t come cheap – it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It’s preserved through the patience, sacrifice and conscience of those we trust with power.
Sources: En.wikipedia.org, Unknownsoldierspodcast.com, History.com and Constitutioncenter.org.
