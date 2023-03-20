Today, because of workman’s compensation, safety in the workplace is very important. However, it wasn’t taken seriously during the turn of the century, when immigrants from as far away as Russia seeking a better life in the United States U.S. were given less than pleasant working conditions, which became evident in the tragic event known as the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.
On March 25, 1911, the Triangle Shirtwaist Company factory in New York City burned, killing 146 workers. It’s remembered as “one of the most infamous incidents in American industrial history, as the deaths were largely preventable – most of the victims died as a result of neglected safety features and locked doors within the factory building.”
The Triangle factory, owned by Max Blanck and Isaac Harris, was located in the top three floors of the Asch Building on the corner of Greene Street and Washington Place, in Manhattan. It was “a true sweatshop, employing young immigrant women who worked in a cramped space at lines of sewing machines.” Nearly all the workers were teenaged girls who didn’t speak English and worked for 12 hours a day, every day.
In 1911, there were four elevators with access to the factory floors, but only one was fully operational and the workers “had to file down a long, narrow corridor in order to reach it.” There were two stairwells down to the street, but one was locked from the outside to prevent stealing and the other only opened inward. The fire escape was so narrow that it would’ve taken hours for all the workers to use it, even in the best of circumstances.
At approximately 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 1911, as the workday was ending, a fire flared up in a scrap bin under one of the cutter’s tables at the northeast corner on the eighth floor. The first fire alarm was “sent at 4:45 p.m. by a passerby on Washington Place who saw smoke coming from the 8th floor.” Both owners of the factory were in attendance and invited their children to the factory on that afternoon.
The Fire Marshal concluded that the likely cause of the fire was “the disposal of an unextinguished match or cigarette butt in a scrap bin containing two months’ worth of accumulated cuttings.” Although smoking was banned in the factory, cutters were known to sneak cigarettes, exhaling the smoke through their lapels to avoid detection.
A New York Times article suggested that the fire may have started by the engines running the sewing machines. A series of articles in Collier’s noted a “pattern of arson among certain sectors of the garment industry whenever their particular product fell out of fashion or had excess inventory in order to collect insurance.” The Insurance Monitor, a leading industry journal, observed shirtwaists had recently fallen out of fashion, and that insurance for manufacturers of them was “fairly saturated with moral hazard.”
Although Blanck and Harris were known for having had four previous suspicions of fires at their companies, arson was not suspected in this case.
Several workers threw pails of water on the fire, but it grew quickly out of control. Workers then “tried to use the fire hoses that were available on each floor, for one last attempt to put out the fire; however, when they turned the water valve on, no water came out.”
A woman on the eighth floor tried to call the ninth and 10th floors to warn them. Only the 10th floor received the message; those on the ninth floor didn’t know about the fire until it was upon them. Everyone rushed to escape.
Some ran to the four elevators. Built to carry a maximum of 15 people each, they quickly filled with 30. There wasn’t time for many trips to the bottom and back up before the fire reached the elevator shafts as well.
Others ran to the fire escape. Though about 20 reached the bottom successfully, “about 25 others died when the fire escape buckled and collapsed.”
Many on the 10th floor, including Blanck and Harris, made it safely to the roof and then were helped to nearby buildings. Many on the eighth and ninth floors were stuck.
The elevators were no longer available, the fire escape had collapsed, and the doors to the hallways were locked (company policy). Many workers headed to the windows.
The fire was put out in half an hour, but it was not soon enough. Of the 500 employees, 146 were dead. The bodies “were taken to a covered pier on 26th Street, near the East River.” Thousands of people lined up to identify the bodies of their loved ones. After a week, all but seven were identified.
On Dec. 4, 1911, the Triangle Shirtwaist Company owners, Max Blanck and Isaac Harris, faced first- and second-degree manslaughter charges after months of extensive coverage in the press. Joseph Pulitzer’s World newspaper, known for its sensational approach to journalism, “delivered vivid reports of women hurling themselves from the building to certain death; the public was rightfully outraged.”
The trial was high drama with counsel for the defense Max Steuer discrediting Kate Alterman, a key witness and survivor of the fire, by “convincing the jury that she had been coached and memorized her tale.”
After three weeks of trial with more than 100 witness testimonies the two men ultimately beat rap on a technicality – that they did not know a second exit door on the ninth floor was locked – were acquitted by a jury of peers.
he fire was a moment that transformed America – but not because it was the beginning of the movement to protect workers’ rights. In fact, the labor movement was already established in 1911, and the “growing drive for reform and unionization is part of the reason why the workers were locked inside.” (Locking workers inside was also an anti-theft measure).
But the terrifying scenes of young women jumping out of windows to their deaths, or their burnt bodies lying on the sidewalk waiting for the authorities, were enough to convince workers that it was worth joining a union and to “convince others that the unions’ causes were important ones.”
Sources: History.com, En.wikipedia.org, Thoughtco.com, Smithsonianmag.com and Time.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.