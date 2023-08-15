For over eight years, the U.S. fought a fierce war against the British to gain their independence. Although the Battle of Yorktown in 1781 saw the defeat of Lord Cornwallis, the fighting continued for another two years. Finally, the Americans had enough and decided to have the British sign a peace treaty to end the conflict – the Treaty of Paris.
The Treaty of Paris, signed in Paris by representatives of King George III of Great Britain and representatives of the U.S. on Sept. 3, 1783, officially ended the American Revolutionary War and state of conflict between the two countries and “acknowledged the Thirteen Colonies, which had been part of colonial British America, as an independent and sovereign nation.”
Creating the peace treaty was not a quick ordeal. From 1770, Lord Frederick North was Prime Minister of Great Britain and “refused to negotiate with the British colonies in North America.” Throughout his tenure, North had encouraged taxation on the colonies and their subservience to Great Britain. Once the first shots of rebellion were fired at the Battle of Lexington and Concord, Lord North “issued military intervention to squash the ‘rebellion.’” He refused to respond to the Olive Branch Petition, which was written by the First Continental Congress to broker peace between the two nations before an all-out war and stubbornly believed in Great Britain’s victory.
His steadfastness to this goal became his downfall. With the news of Lord Cornwallis’s surrender, North’s belief in Great Britain’s victory was shattered. To save face, he “attempted to negotiate with the Thirteen Colonies with the Conciliation Plan, a plan that voided the Intolerable Acts if the Colonies resubmitted to Britain’s rule.”
However, these concessions came too late, and the Thirteen Colonies wanted independence from Great Britain, not leniency. The Conciliation Plan was rejected. After this rejection, Parliament “turned against Lord North and instigated a motion of ‘no confidence.’” This motion led to Lord North’s resignation on March 20, 1782.
Learning that North’s government had fallen, Benjamin Franklin, the American ambassador in Paris, wrote to Charles Watson-Wentworth, 2nd Marquess of Rockingham, expressing “a desire to begin peace negotiations.” Understanding that making peace was a necessity, Rockingham elected to embrace the opportunity. While this pleased Franklin and his fellow negotiators, John Adams, Henry Laurens, and John Jay, they made it clear that the terms of the U.S.’ alliance with France “prevented them from making peace without French approval.”
In moving forward, the British decided they would not accept American independence as a precondition for beginning talks. The reluctance was due to their knowledge that France was experiencing financial difficulties and a hope that military fortunes could be reversed. To begin this process, Richard Oswald, a Scottish merchant, slave trader, and diplomat, was sent to meet with the Americans while Thomas Grenville was dispatched to talk to the French.
With negotiations proceeding slowly, Rockingham died in July 1782 and William Petty, the 2nd Earl of Shelbourne, became head of the British government. As a result, the Treaty of Paris terms were “very favorable to the U.S., with Great Britain making major concessions.”
The treaty, signed by Franklin, Adams, and Jay at the Hotel d’York in Paris, was finalized on Sept. 3, 1783, and ratified by the Continental Congress on Jan. 14, 1784. Perhaps as important as U.S. independence, the Treaty of Paris also “established generous boundaries for the new nation.”
As part of the agreement, the British ceded a vast area known as the Northwest Territory to the U.S. The Northwest Territory – which included the present-day states of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota – doubled the land area of the U.S. and helped set the stage for the westward expansion that was to come over the next century.
In addition to the American colonists, other nations including France, Spain, and the Netherlands fought against the British during the American Revolution. Alongside the Treaty of Paris, Great Britain “signed separate peace treaties with these nations in September 1783.” In the treaties, known collectively as the Peace of Paris, Britain returned to Spain parts of Florida that it had won in the previous Treaty of Paris. (Spain had ceded Spanish Florida to the British Empire in 1763 at the culmination of the French and Indian War.)
Though the Treaty of Paris, 1783, formally ended the war for independence between America and Great Britain, tensions continued to rise between the two nations that remained unresolved by the treaty. In 1795, John Jay “returned to Europe to resolve these issues with Great Britain.” The resulting agreement, Jay’s Treaty, helped delay another costly war between the two countries.
