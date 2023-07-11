Back in November, I touched upon the Trehan Conference and its impact on World War II. This time, I’ll be discussing an event that took place two years later – the Potsdam Conference.
The Potsdam Conference was held from July 17 to Aug. 2, 1945 in Potsdam in the Soviet occupation zone, to “allow the three leading Allies to plan the postwar peace, while avoiding the mistakes of the Paris Peace Conference in 1919.” The participants were the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States. They were represented respectively by General Secretary Joseph Stalin, Prime Ministers Winston Churchill and Clement Attlee, and President Harry S. Truman.
They “gathered to decide how to administer Germany, which had agreed to an unconditional surrender nine weeks earlier.” The goals of the conference also included establishing postwar order, solving issues of the peace treaty and countering the effects of the war.
On April 12, Franklin D. Roosevelt died, and Vice President Harry S. Truman ascended to the presidency. Though a relative neophyte in foreign affairs, Truman was “significantly more suspicious of Stalin’s motives and desires in Eastern Europe than his predecessor.” Departing for Potsdam with Secretary of State James Byrnes, Truman hoped to reverse some of the concessions Roosevelt had given Stalin in the name of maintaining Allied unity during the war.
Meeting at the Schloss Cecilienhof, the talks began on July 17. Presiding over the conference, Truman was “initially aided by Churchill’s experience in dealing with Stalin.” This came to an abrupt halt on July 26 when Churchill’s Conservative Party was stunningly defeated in the 1945 general elections. Held on July 5, the announcement of the results was delayed in order to accurately count the votes coming from British forces serving abroad.
With Churchill’s defeat, Britain’s wartime leader was “replaced by incoming Prime Minister Clement Attlee and new Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin.” Lacking Churchill’s vast experience and independent spirit, Attlee frequently deferred to Truman during the latter stages of the talks.
Germany’s fate after the war was an important topic of the conference. According to the U.S. State Department’s history of the event, Stalin had “pressured FDR during the previous Yalta Conference in February 1945 to force the defeated Germans to pay heavy postwar reparations, half of which would go to the Soviet Union. Roosevelt agreed to that demand.”
But Truman, who was keenly aware that similar economic punishment inflicted upon the Germans had led to the rise of Adolf Hitler and Nazism, was determined not to make the same mistake. Ultimately, the Allies “worked out a deal in which the Soviets got to take German industrial machinery from their occupation zone.”
The Big Three worked out many of the details of the postwar order in the Potsdam Agreement, signed on Aug. 1. They confirmed plans to disarm and demilitarize Germany, which would be divided into four Allied occupation zones controlled by the U.S., U.K., France and the Soviet Union.
They also went ahead with plans to “drastically remake German society, by repealing laws passed by the Nazi regime and removing Nazis from the German education and court systems and try Germans who had committed war crimes.”
On July 16, the Americans conducted an atomic test at Alamogordo, in the desert of New Mexico. By July 21, it was “clear that this had been a resounding success and the news buoyed up Truman and the American delegation.” It also had an effect on their strategy.
The Soviets had promised to enter the war against Japan in the middle of August, and U.S. army commanders, fearful of heavy losses when they invaded the Japanese home islands, still regarded this commitment as militarily vital. But Byrnes, in particular, thought that the bomb “could enable the Americans to end the Pacific war without Soviet help; he even hoped it might make Stalin more tractable in Europe.”
On July 24, Truman told Stalin, with studied casualness, that the Americans had a new weapon of unusual destructive power. Stalin, equally casually, said he hoped they would make good use of it against Japan. Possibly, Stalin was dissimulating; more likely, although aware of the U.S. project from Soviet agents, he didn’t appreciate its full significance until after the bomb was dropped on Japan.
Truman gave fuller details to Churchill. The British were collaborators in the bomb project, albeit now very much like junior partners. The two leaders agreed to “issue an oblique final warning to Japan and the so-called Potsdam Declaration on July 26 threatened Japan with ‘prompt and utter destruction’ if the government did not immediately order ‘the unconditional surrender of all Japanese armed forces.’”
When the Japanese prime minister announced four days later that there was “nothing important or interesting in the Allied declaration,” Truman confirmed his order to use the atomic bomb, which was dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6.
Sources: En.wikipedia.org, Thoughtco.com, History.com and Encyclopedia.com.
