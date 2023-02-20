Back in January, I talked about the Apollo 1 disaster, which nearly jeopardized the Space Race. This time, I’m going to touch upon a mission that took place five years prior – the launch of the Friendship 7, aka the Mercury-Atlas 6.
Mercury-Atlas 6 (MA-6) was the first crewed American orbital spaceflight, which took place on Feb. 20, 1962. Piloted by astronaut John Glenn and operated by NASA as part of Project Mercury, it was the “fifth human spaceflight, preceded by Soviet orbital flights Vostok 1 and 2 and American sub-orbital flights Mercury Redstone 3 (Freedom 7) and 4 (Liberty Bell 7).”
The Mercury spacecraft, named Friendship 7, was “carried to orbit by an Atlas LV-3B launch vehicle lifting off from Launch Complex 14 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.”
After three orbits, the spacecraft re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere, splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean, and was safely taken aboard the USS Noa. Total mission time was 4 hours, 55 minutes, and 23 seconds. The event was named an IEEE milestone in 2011.
Project Mercury was America’s first human space flight program. The Space Task Force at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, under the direction of Robert R. Gilruth, “initiated the project in October 1958 with three goals: orbiting a manned spacecraft, investigating a man’s ability to function in space, and safely recovering both spacecraft and crew member.”
In April 1959, NASA announced the selection of seven astronauts who would undertake the Mercury missions. After some early launch failures, the “first successful unpiloted test of a single-seat spacecraft took place in December 1960, launched into a suborbital flight atop a Redstone rocket.”
A similar flight a month later carried Ham, a chimpanzee. Astronaut Alan B. Shepard “completed the first American spaceflight on May 5, 1961, a 15-minute suborbital mission aboard his Freedom 7 capsule.” Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom flew a similar flight on July 21 aboard Liberty Bell 7.
The first successful unpiloted orbital Mercury flight using the more powerful Atlas rocket flew in September 1961, followed by the two-orbit flight of chimpanzee Enos on Nov. 29.
The next step was to fly an astronaut on an orbital mission.
On Nov. 29, 1961, Gilruth, by then the director of the Manned Spacecraft Center (MSC), now NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, “announced the selection of John H. Glenn to fly his first orbital mission, with M. Scott Carpenter as his backup.”
Following months of training and preparations of the spacecraft and its Atlas launch vehicle, Glenn donned his spacesuit and boarded the Friendship 7 for a launch attempt on Jan. 27, 1962.
The launch director “halted the countdown at T-minus 13 minutes due to thick clouds that would have prevented observation of the rocket’s ascent.” The launch was rescheduled for Feb. 1, but a fuel leak delayed the flight again for Feb. 20. At that time, “there was no satellite link connecting a spacecraft to Houston; in fact, Mission Control, located in Houston, Texas, did not exist yet.”
The capsule would shift though a dizzying array of ground stations positioned at points around the globe. The capsule communicators (CapCom), located at Cape Canaveral, were fellow Mercury astronauts Alan Sheppard and Scott Carpenter.
Friendship 7 lifted off at 9:47 a.m. EST. Once the booster was jettisoned, Sheppard informed Glenn, “You have a go for at least seven orbits.” This has occasionally been misconstrued to mean that Glenn’s flight was “intended for seven orbits but was cut short due to later problems with the heat shields.” In fact, the flight was always meant for three orbits. Sheppard’s comment was merely an assessment of how many orbits Friendship 7’s velocity and trajectory were good for.
During Friendship 7’s first orbit, Glenn noticed what he described as small, glowing fireflies drifting by the capsule’s tiny window. It was sometime later that NASA mission control “determined that the sparks were crystallized water vapor released by the capsule’s air conditioning system.”
Before the end of the first orbit, a more serious problem occurred when Friendship 7’s automatic system began to malfunction, sending the capsule into erratic movements. At the end of the orbit, Glenn “switched to manual control and regained command of the craft.”
Toward the end of Glenn’s third and final orbit, mission control received a mechanical signal from the spacecraft indicating that the heat shield on the base of the capsule was possibly loose. Traveling at its immense speed, the capsule “would be incinerated if the shield failed to absorb and dissipate the extremely high reentry temperatures.”
It was decided that the craft’s retrorockets, usually jettisoned before reentry, would be left to better secure the heat shield. Less than a minute later, Friendship 7 slammed into Earth’s atmosphere.
During Glenn’s fiery descent back to Earth, the straps holding the retrorockets “gave way and flapped violently by his window as a shroud of ions caused by excessive friction enveloped the spacecraft, causing Glenn to lose contact with mission control.”
After four hours of radio silence, Glenn’s voice crackled through the loudspeakers at mission control, and Friendship 7 splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean. He was picked up by the USS destroyer Noa, and his first words upon stepping out of the capsule and onto the deck of the Noa were, “It was hot in there.” He had spent nearly five hours in space.
Glenn was hailed as a national hero, and on Feb. 23, President John F. Kennedy visited him at Cape Canaveral. He later addressed Congress and was given a ticker-tape parade in New York City.
Sources: En.wikipedia.org, Nasa.gov, Spaceflightinsider.com and History.com.
