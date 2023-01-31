In April, I talked about the Battle of Appomattox Courthouse and the peace treaty that was signed afterward by General Grant and General Lee. This time, I will be discussing an event that took place two months prior – the Hampton Roads Peace Conference.
On Feb. 3, 1865, Pres. Abraham Lincoln (1809-65) and Sec. of State William H. Seward (1801-72) met with “three Confederate officials, including Vice President Alexander H. Stephens (1812-83) to discuss the possibility of negotiating an end to the American Civil War, which had begun almost four years earlier in April 1861.”
The Hampton Roads Conference, which took place aboard a steamboat near Hampton, Virginia, was a failure, as Confederate officials were “not authorized to accept any settlement other than Southern independence, which Lincoln refused to consider.” The war continued for another two months.
In February 1865, the Confederacy was clearly on the brink of collapse. The rebel armies were dogged but much diminished. General William Tecumseh Sherman “had sacked Atlanta, leaving a trail of devastation through Georgia.”
Ulysses S. Grant had Robert E. Lee pinned down in Petersburg, a rail center that was Richmond’s last defense. A Union naval blockade had cut off all supplies. Everyone knew the end was a few months away at best.
With the war all but won, why would Lincoln go out of his way, literally, to parlay with the enemy? The simplest answer is that he was “looking already to the postwar future and how best to deal with insurgents.”
Many hardliners in his Republican party and his Cabinet thought they knew the answer: utterly crush the rebels militarily, hang their leaders, free all their slaves, confiscate their other property, and subjugate the South as a conquered, occupied enemy.
Lincoln believed that was “no way to heal the nation.” If the Confederacy could be persuaded to return to the Union voluntarily, enticed by reasonable concessions, the stage “would be set for a more amicable, productive future than a military conquest could produce.”
Lincoln was also looking ahead to reconciliation. His hope was “to ease the people of the south into a post-war reconstruction.”
The biggest shift for the country, and especially the slave economy of the south, would be the emancipation of 4 million enslaved people. Lincoln used this moment to communicate the idea that he had regarding the transition to emancipation, in the hopes it would hasten peace.
The representatives who had been sent by Confederate President Jefferson Davis were “Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens, Assistant Secretary of War John Campbell and Virginia Senator Robert Hunter.” Lincoln was accompanied by Secretary of State William Seward. Lincoln and Stephens were reuniting after 16 years, and the two had been former Whig Congressmen during Lincoln’s one and only term in Washington, DC.
The group “exchanged pleasantries and introductions and then got down to business.” Lincoln made it clear that there were two points that were necessary in establishing peace: 1) Confederate armies needed to lay down their arms, and 2) Confederate states had to submit to the authority of the federal government. These demands were not negotiable, but once they were met, much else would be possible.
On the question of slavery, Lincoln reportedly told the Confederates that Northern opinion was divided on the question of how new laws would be enforced. Regarding the Emancipation Proclamation, Lincoln reportedly “interpreted it as a war measure that would permanently affect only the 200,000 people who came under the Army protection during the War – but noted the Courts might feel differently.”
Seward reportedly showed the Confederates a copy of the newly adopted Thirteenth Amendment and suggested that “if they were to rejoin the Union, they might be able to prevent its ratification.”
After further discussion, Lincoln suggested that the Southern states might “avoid, as far as possible, the evils of immediate emancipation” by ratifying the Amendment “prospectively, so as to take effect – say, in five years.”
Seward and Lincoln denied they were demanding “unconditional surrender”; Seward said that rejoining the Union, under the Constitution, could not “properly be considered as unconditional submission to conquerors, or as having anything humiliating in it.” Lincoln also “offered possible compensation for emancipation, perhaps naming the sum of $400,000,000, which he later proposed to Congress.” Reportedly, Seward disagreed with Lincoln; Lincoln responded that “the North had been complicit in the slave trade.”
The cordial four-hour meeting “ended with no agreements made, mainly because the Confederates could not consent to Lincoln’s demand for ‘one common country.’” As the meeting broke up, Lincoln agreed to release Stephens’ nephew, a captured lieutenant in the Lake Erie island prison camp. He also “promised to suggest to Lieutenant General Ulysses S. Grant that he work with Confederate officials to set up a prisoner exchange system.”
Lincoln and Seward left for Washington immediately after the meeting. Their departure “left the Confederates to either voluntarily submit to terms they deemed unacceptable or continue fighting until forced to unconditionally submit.” Nevertheless, the Federals hoped the Confederates would see the war was lost and therefore voluntarily rejoin the Union.
Sources: History.com, Wilsonquarterly.com, Nps.gov, En.wikipedia.org and Civilwarmonths.com.
