Let’s face it, it is common knowledge that everyone makes mistakes. This was especially true in the case of the now famous Dewey Defeats Truman headline from 1948, where newspaper writers of the time jumped the gun.
Heading into Election Day on Nov. 2, 1948, it seemed like Thomas Dewey had the U.S. presidency in the bag. Numerous polls and pundits predicted a win for the Michigan native, New York governor and prominent gang-busting attorney.
Dewey made a name for himself throughout the 1930s by “prosecuting dozens of big-time mobsters, including Lucky Luciano and Waxy Gordon.” His record helped in his election to governor of New York in 1942. In 1944, he won the Republican nomination for the White House but lost the general election to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1948, the Republicans “again chose Dewey as their presidential nominee, with Governor Earl Warren of California as his running mate.”
A little less than three months into his fourth term, President Roosevelt died. Two and a half months later, Harry S. Truman was sworn in as President of the U.S.
Truman was thrust into the presidency during World War II. Though the war in Europe was “clearly in the Allies’ favor and nearing an end, the war in the Pacific was continuing mercilessly.” Truman was allowed no time to transition; it was his responsibility to lead the U.S. to peace.
While completing Roosevelt’s term, Truman was “responsible for making the fateful decision to end the war with Japan by dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki; creating the Truman Doctrine to give economic aid to Turkey and Greece as part of a containment policy; helping the U.S. make a transition to a peacetime economy; blocking Stalin’s attempts to conquer Europe by instigating a Berlin airlift; helping create a state of Israel for Holocaust survivors; and fighting for strong changes toward equal rights for all citizens.”
Yet the public and newspapers were against Truman. They called him a “little man” and often claimed he was inept. Perhaps the main reason for President Truman was because he was very much unlike their beloved Franklin D. Roosevelt. Thus, when Truman was up for election in 1948, many people didn’t want to see the “little man” run.
On election night, Nov. 2, 1948, Truman snuck away from reporters covering him in Kansas City and made his way to nearby Excelsior Springs, Missouri, a small resort town. He got a hotel room, took a bath, and went to sleep.
Throughout the night, radio reports confidently predicted that “despite a Truman lead, the late returns would propel Dewey to victory.” Returns were coming in slow, which made the news difficult to report.
Adding to the challenge, the regular Chicago Daily Tribune printers and typesetters were on strike, leaving inexperienced employees at the helm. With time running out before the printing deadline, the “inexperienced and certainly exhausted Tribune staff ran the ‘DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN’ headline.”
While the screaming headline was the most famous error of this issue, it wasn’t the only mistake. Calling further attention to the strike and a lack of typesetting experience, the “replacement staff used a typewriter for news on the front page and portions of a few others.” For the sake of time, typos were corrected by “X”ing over them with the typewriter. And, perhaps the most embarrassingly, five lines of election coverage in the far right column were typed upside down.
Shortly after the delivery of the early edition proclaiming Dewey as the new president, it “became apparent to the Tribune staff that Truman would win.” Great alarm and panic surely set in at the Tribune Tower. Staff was immediately sent out with any vehicle available to gather the error papers from newsstands and homes.
Truman, as it turned out, won the electoral vote with a 303-189-39 majority over Dewey and Dixiecrat candidate Strom Thurmond, though swings of less than one percent of the popular vote in Ohio, Illinois, and California would have predicted a Dewey victory; the same swing in any of these two states would have forced a contingent election in the House of Representatives.
Instead of a Republican sweep of the White House and a retention of both houses in Congress, the Democrats “retained the White House and took control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.”
Two days later, when Truman was passing through St. Louis on the way to Washington, he stepped to the rear platform of his train car, the Ferdinand Magellan, and was handed a copy of the Tribune early edition. Happy to exult in the paper’s error, he “held it up for the photographers gathered at the station, and the famous picture (in several versions) was taken.”
Truman reportedly smiled and said, “That ain’t the way I heard it!”
The obituary of Arthur Sears Henning, the Washington correspondent and political analyst, made no mention of the event. Tribune publishers could laugh about the blunder years later and “had planned to give Truman a plaque with a replica of the erroneous banner headline on the 25th anniversary of the 1948 election.” However, Truman died on Dec. 26, 1972, before the gift could be bestowed.
Sources: History.com, Thoughtco.com, Huffpost.com and En.wikipedia.org.
