Flying is considered, by some, to be the safest form of travel. While it’s true you may experience the odd turbulence here and there, for the most part, you will arrive at your destination safely. In this post-9/11 world, security is at an all-time high and air marshals are on every flight.
However, back in the days before 9/11, when security was lax, skyjackings were common. One such skyjacking was known as the D.B. Cooper case.
On Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 24, 1971, a man carrying a black attaché case approached the counter of Northwest Orient Airlines at Portland International Airport. Using cash, the man “bought a one-way ticket on Flight 305, a thirty-minute trip north to ‘Sea-Tac’ (Seattle-Tacoma International Airport). On his ticket, the man listed his name as ‘Dan Cooper.’”
Eyewitnesses described Cooper as a white male in his mid-40s, with dark hair and brown eyes, wearing a black or brown business suit, a white shirt and a thin black tie, a black raincoat, and brown shoes.
Carrying a briefcase and a brown paper bag, Cooper “boarded Flight 305, a Boeing 727-100 (FAA registration N467US). Cooper took seat 18E in the last row, and ordered a drink: bourbon and 7-Up.”
With a crew of six and 37 passengers aboard, Flight 305 left Portland on schedule at 2:50 p.m. PST.
Cooper handed a piece of paper to a flight attendant. Florence Shaffner had previously received messages like this asking her for a date. Consequently, she almost dismissed the note, but the passenger insisted she read it.
The note indicated that the man “had a bomb and instructed her to sit next to him.” He proceeded to open his attaché suitcase and she saw what appeared to be red cylinders, a battery and some wires. To the flight attendant, it looked like a bomb.
Cooper instructed Shaffner to write down on a new piece of paper everything he was about to say to her. With the message in hand, she “walked to the cockpit of the plane, where she handed Captain William Scott a ransom note demanding $200,000 (over $1.27 million today) in cash and four parachutes.” Scott immediately contacted Northwest Orient Airlines and reported the incident.
Because Cooper demanded four parachutes, the authorities believed he would take hostages. Therefore, they did not tamper with the jump equipment.
After the plane landed in Seattle, Cooper released the 36 passengers when authorities provided the money and parachutes. However, he “forced two pilots, a flight engineer, and a flight attendant to remain on the plane.” After it refueled, he ordered the pilots to fly to Mexico City. Per his instructions, the plane flew under 10,000 feet at a speed slower than 200 knots.
Around 8:00 p.m., while between Seattle and Reno, Nevada – widely believed to be near Ariel, Washington – Cooper lowered the rear steps and jumped.
Upon landing in Reno around 10:15 p.m., the plane was “immediately surrounded by the local police and FBI.” They entered the plane and searched it from nose to tail. But there was no sign of D.B. Cooper – or the stolen money.
Authorities were convinced that the hijacker could not have exited the plane on the ground without anyone seeing him. Cooper had left behind two of the parachutes, his black clip-on tie, and a head-scratching mystery.
D.B. Cooper had vanished into thin air – literally.
The authorities were astonished, especially since none of the fighter jets following the plane had seen him leave the aircraft. But the FBI “felt confident they could track Cooper down – after all, they had a name, a physical description, and several specific details about the man.”
But in reality, they had less information than they thought they had. For starters, they quickly learned that Dan Cooper was not his real name. Adding to the confusion, the media reported that the hijacker’s name was “D.B. Cooper” – and it stuck.
Undeterred, the FBI took on the mystery with enthusiasm. The “NORJAK” investigation – short for Northwest Hijacking – was “soon afoot and tips came pouring in.”
FBI agents collected evidence, including the hijacker’s clip-on necktie and eight cigarette butts, though Cooper hadn’t left his ransom note behind. Agents also “undertook ground searches and conducted interviews.” More than 800 suspects came to the Bureau’s attention over the first five years of the investigation. One theory of the case was that Cooper didn’t survive, succumbing to either his jump or the conditions in which he landed. He left the plane during the storm, “amid 200 mile-per-hour winds, and might not have been able to deploy his chute.” Even if his parachute did open, it was not a type that could be steered. And landing in rough, wooded terrain at night is dangerous, particularly for a man wearing just a suit, loafers, and trench coat. Law enforcement were in the air following the hijacked flight but didn’t see Cooper’s jump. Some Cooper aficionados have speculated that “instead of the flight path the FBI used in its investigation, Cooper actually left the plane while it was on what is dubbed a ‘Western Flight Plan,’ about seven miles farther west.” The manhunt, therefore, might have been focused on the wrong area.
In 1980, a boy camping with his family found $5,800 buried in the banks of Washington’s Columbia River. Serial numbers on the bills linked them to the Cooper case.
However, the location of this discovery, near Portland, Oregon, was “several miles from Cooper’s suspected jump zone of Ariel, Washington.” The area was searched, but no other evidence was located. No bills from Cooper’s ransom have been discovered in circulation.
Sources: En.wikipedia.org, Historicmysteries.com, Britannica.com, Allthatsinteresting.com and Biography.com.
