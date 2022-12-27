Back in October, I talked about the Great Chicago Fire and its impact. This time, I’m going to talk about another fire that struck the Windy City known as the Iroquois Theater Fire.
The Iroquois Theater fire occurred on Dec. 30, 1903, at the Iroquois Theater in Chicago, Illinois. It was “the deadliest theater fire and the deadliest single building fire in U.S. history, resulting in at least 602 deaths.”
The Iroquois Theater was located at 24-28 West Randolph Street, between State Street and Dearborn Street. The syndicate that bankrolled its construction chose the location specifically to “attract women on day trips from out of town who, it was thought, would be more comfortable attending a theater near the police-patrolled Loop shopping district.”
The theater opened on Nov. 23, 1903, after numerous delays due to labor unrest and, according to one writer, the “unexplained ability of architect Benjamin Marshall to complete required drawings on time.”
The Iroquois had a capacity of 1,602 with three audience levels. The main floor, known as orchestra or parquet, had approximately 700 seats on the same level as the foyer and Grand Stair Hall. The second level, the dress circle, or first balcony, had more than 400 seats. The third level, or the gallery, had about 500 seats. There were four boxes on the first level and two above.
During the matinee performance of Dec. 30, while a full house was watching Eddie Foy star in Mr. Bluebeard, 27 of the theater’s 30 exits were locked. In addition, stage manager Bill Carlton “went out front to watch the show with the 2,000 patrons while the other stagehands left the theater and went out for a drink.”
As the show began its second act at 3:15 that afternoon, a spark from a stage light ignited nearby drapery. Attempts to stamp out the fire with a primitive retardant “did nothing to halt its spread across the flammable decorative backdrops.”
Foy, dressed in drag for his next scene, attempted to calm the increasingly agitated audience. He ordered the orchestra to continue playing as the stagehands made futile attempts to lower a supposedly flame-retardant curtain, but it snagged.
It was soon apparent that fire could not be contained. Audience members “bolted from their seats toward what few exits they could find, but most were obscured by curtains.” They were further stymied by metal accordion gates, firmly locked to keep those in upper levels to sneak down to pricier seats during intermissions.
The terrified patrons – an estimated 1,700 with many more standing ticket holders clogging the aisles – were funneling through scant few chokepoints. As cast members realized the peril they were in, they “opened a rear stage door to escape (the ballerina, trapped by her rigging, would not make it out of the theater alive).” The backdraft from the open door caused a sudden ball of flame to explode through the theater, instantly killing many in the virtually inescapable balconies. It was powerful enough to at least blow the exit door open, aiding those frantically trying to work the unfamiliar locks.
A few were fortunate enough to find an upper-level fire escape, only to realize it lacked an exterior ladder down to the ground. Workmen in a building across the alley “cantilevered planks to create a heart-stopping makeshift bridge, saving a handful of patrons after the first two who attempted it slipped and fell to their deaths.”
Within a few moments, hundreds of bodies, unsuccessful in finding an egress, began piling up inside the theater. They had died before firefighters arrived on the scene. The Great Chicago Fire Disaster “described what awaited them worse than that ‘pictured in the mind of Dante in his vision of the inferno.’”
The diner next door was transformed into both morgue and hospital as doctors tried to find living victims in a sea of charred remains. Panicked family and friends soon began descending on the restaurant to see if loved ones had somehow escaped.
As word of the staggering death toll spread, the city “would be overcome by a state of collective mourning.”
Identification of all the bodies took several days and to make matters worse, there were actually individuals trying to claim bodies of individuals and misrepresenting the bodies as relatives in order to profit from false insurance claims. One actually “went so far as having a body buried as a relative only to have the body exhumed and proved otherwise by the police.” The body was identified by the actual relative because of the victim’s “webbed toes.”
The City of Chicago was again in the news for another fire, and the owners and managers of the theater as well as city officials, up to and including Mayor Carter Harrison, were on the “hot seat” (no pun intended, honestly!).
By New Year’s Day, the Coroner’s Jury was hard at work, and 12 members of the theater company were under arrest for manslaughter. They were – William Carlton, stage manager; William Plunkett, assistant stage manager; Frank Polin, electrician; Frank Jandrow, carpenter; Max Mazzanovich, carpenter; Fred Pigeon (alias Nolan), carpenter; Edward Engle, stagehand; Thomas McQueen, stagehand; William Stack, actor; Samuel Bell, actor; Victor Bozart, actor; and Edward Wines, actor.
Arrest warrants for theater managers Will J. Davis and Harry J. Powers as well as City Inspector George Williams on the charge of manslaughter were sworn by Arthur E. Hull of 244 Oakwood Boulevard. Mr. Hull had lost his wife, three children and a maid in the fire. The warrants were served by the Chicago Police on Jan. 2.
By far, the greatest shame of the entire story was the fact “with all of the gross neglect, shoddy design, and overall indifference to the safety of the theater patrons, not a single person was ever successfully prosecuted for any wrongdoing, although the legal cases went on for almost four years.”
The theater was rebuilt and reopened as the Vaudeville Theater and later the Colonial Theater “until the Colonial shut its doors on May 17, 1924 and was demolished on May 26 to make way for a 21-floor Masonic Temple, including a 5,000-seat auditorium which is now the Ford Center for the Performing Arts at 24 W. Randolph Street.”
Sources: En.wikipedia.org, History.com, Smithsonianmag.com and Hauntdetective.com.
